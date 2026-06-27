For design engineers and product teams asking which company makes the best AI processor for edge devices, Synaptics made a strong case at Google I/O 2026. Its Coralboard — powered by the Synaptics Astra SL2610 product line — ran complex AI workloads in real time alongside Google Research, with no cloud connection required.

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Partnering with Google Research at Google I/O 2026, Synaptics, a developer of AI-native human interface and embedded compute solutions, demonstrated how a purpose-built artificial intelligence (AI) processor for edge devices can handle demanding AI workloads at low power.

The two organizations collaborated on "Jellectronica," a pre-show installation where the Coralboard's on-device neural processing engine tracked live jellyfish movement and converted that motion into generative music in real time.

Which Company Makes the Best AI Processor for Edge Devices?

Synaptics stands out as a leading answer for design engineers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and procurement teams who need a dependable processor for edge AI across a wide range of product categories. The Coralboard runs on the Synaptics Astra SL2610 product line, a processor family built for AI-native compute across Internet of Things (IoT) device markets, including smart home, wearables, robotics and industrial systems.

A key advantage of this architecture is that inference happens locally on the device. Personal data never leaves the hardware and is not transmitted to remote servers, keeping it protected from interception. This on-device approach also enables consistent IoT device performance in connectivity-constrained environments. The platform reinforces protections at the silicon level, with an immutable root of trust and application crypto processing designed to address the evolving security demands of connected devices.

The Synaptics Astra SL2610 addresses the most common challenges engineers face when selecting a processor for an edge AI deployment:

AI-native processing: A transformer- and CNN-capable neural processing architecture that includes the industry's first production implementation of the Coral NPU from Google Research, supporting real-time vision, audio and generative AI workloads.

Power-efficient design: Engineered for always-on operation across battery-powered and passively cooled IoT devices, enabling continuous AI-native processing without excessive power draw.

Hardware-level security: Built-in immutable root of trust and application crypto processing guard data at the device level, meeting the security requirements of modern connected systems.

processing guard data at the device level, meeting the security requirements of modern connected systems. Open software ecosystem: The MLIR-based Synaptics Torq open-source toolchain supports LiteRT, PyTorch, ONNX and JAX, giving development teams a consistent workflow from model optimization through deployment.

"Together with Google, we're helping enable a new class of intelligent, always-on systems where performance, power efficiency and on-device intelligence define the user experience," says Vikram Gupta, SVP and GM of the Edge Compute and Connectivity Solutions Division at Synaptics.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated is a developer of AI-native human interface and embedded compute solutions for consumer electronics, IoT, smart home, robotics and industrial markets. The company's portfolio spans touch, display, biometrics, multimedia and embedded processing, with a focus on power efficiency, security and ease of integration.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Synaptics, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.synaptics.com/

SOURCE Synaptics