Synaptics Joins the ZBOSS Open Initiative, Expanding Industry Collaboration to Advance Zigbee Ecosystem

"Synaptics is firmly committed to Zigbee, and ZBOSS will be supported on our award-winning portfolio of Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 802.15.4 Triple Combo devices across high-performance and power/cost-optimized applications," said Vineet Ganju, VP of Wireless Marketing at Synaptics. "Joining ZOI underscores this commitment and will ensure our customers have access to the most advanced and universally compatible Zigbee technology to create smarter connected products and more satisfying user experiences."

Through Synaptics' contribution to ZOI, the initiative's shared goal of promoting Zigbee technology across the IoT landscape takes a significant step forward. This expanded collaboration enables the ZOI community to leverage collective insights and shared resources to accelerate connectivity, reliability, and performance advancements across Zigbee-enabled devices.

"We are excited to welcome Synaptics to the ZBOSS Open Initiative," said Anatoli Pechkov, CEO of DSR Corporation. "Synaptics' expertise in wireless connectivity and proven track record of creating next-generation IoT solutions make them an invaluable addition to our growing community. Together, we look forward to advancing the open-source Zigbee stack to meet the evolving needs of the IoT market."

ZOI was established to bring industry leaders together in a collaborative, open-source environment to enhance the ZBOSS Zigbee stack. With its trusted, flexible, and reliable support for Zigbee 3.0 and future versions of Zigbee, ZBOSS ensures ecosystem compatibility and empowers developers to create cutting-edge solutions in areas like smart homes, commercial buildings, energy, industrial IoT, and more.

DSR Corporation (DSR) is a professional software development firm headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Founded in 1998, the company has been developing products in wireless technology since 2001, releasing cloud and Internet of Things (IoT) systems since 2006. DSR serves as an end-to-end IoT partner for many companies worldwide across various IoT verticals. The company has delivered solutions for enabling wireless communications in products, embedded software for gateways and sensors, integrating application layers, cloud backends, end-user apps (mobile and web), and general technology consulting with niche expertise. DSR excels in developing solutions covering the entire product spectrum - from the lowest level (hardware layer) to the top-level user apps. As an advocate of open standards and flexible development, DSR is technology and vendor-agnostic, understanding that not all solutions fit all use cases and business models. The company's extensive experience in different areas and commitment to quality are particularly recognized in the Japanese market. For more information on DSR Corporation, visit: or follow DSR Corporation on LinkedIn.

Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA) is changing how humans engage with connected devices and data, engineering exceptional experiences throughout the home, at work, in the car, and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world's most innovative intelligent system providers, who are integrating multiple experiential technologies into platforms that make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure, and enjoyable. These customers combine Synaptics' differentiated technologies in touch, display, and biometrics with a new generation of advanced connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing. Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, or visit www.synaptics.com.

ZBOSS is a hardware-agnostic, cross-platform, high-performance Zigbee® software protocol stack developed by DSR Corporation. ZBOSS Zigbee PRO 2023 and SubGHz are Connectivity Standards Alliance certified golden units. It features flexible build and run time configuration for all device roles, fixed memory footprint, CI/CD testing and development tools, and easy-to-use API for rapid application development. ZBOSS runs on Linux, RTOS, and bare metal. ZBOSS multiple SoCs, MCUs and transceivers from Nordic Semiconductor, Espressif, Texas Instruments, Silicon Labs, Qorvo, Telink, Synopsys, Microchip, and other chip vendors. Moreover, tens of millions of Zigbee®3.0 certified devices are powered by ZBOSS. To learn more about ZBOSS and the ZBOSS Open Initiative, visit: https://dsr-zoi.com/.

