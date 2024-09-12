Syncari Accelerates Enterprise Data Management, Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

"Bringing Syncari ADM to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the autonomous data management platform on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. Post this

"Our partnership with Google Cloud represents a pivotal advancement in shaping the future of master data management," said Mary Vue, VP of Marketing & Partnerships at Syncari. "By joining Google Cloud Marketplace, we're enabling Google Cloud customers to effortlessly harness Syncari's cutting-edge data unification and automation capabilities, setting a new standard for master data management and empowering businesses to achieve transformative, data-driven outcomes."

"Bringing Syncari ADM to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the autonomous data management platform on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. "Syncari can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys."

Unlock New Possibilities with Syncari on Google Cloud Marketplace

Syncari's listing on the Google Cloud Marketplace provides Google Cloud customers with seamless access to its platform, allowing them to unify, cleanse, and automate data across their enterprise systems. With Syncari, businesses can supercharge their data into actionable insights and automate workflows, enhancing operational efficiency and driving growth.

Unify Data for a 360° View: Syncari's platform synchronizes, prepares, and unifies information from diverse and heterogeneous sources into a cohesive, actionable dataset. It performs comprehensive entity resolution and data quality remediation, ensuring data integrity. At its core, Syncari manages and operates multi-domain data comprehensively, making it the primary operating dataset and data model. This readiness supports streamlined workflows and process automations, ensuring data serves as a strategic asset across all business functions.





Bring Your Own Data Warehouse (BYOD): Syncari BYOD allows users to effortlessly synchronize their unified data with the data warehouse of their choice, ensuring the highest levels of data accuracy and freshness. By facilitating a seamless integration into existing business intelligence processes, Syncari guarantees that critical operations—such as formulas, reports, and dashboards—remain uninterrupted and optimally functional.





Activate Datasets and Metadata: Syncari excels in generating active master data projections that seamlessly integrate into data pipelines. This feature activates datasets and metadata for immediate use, enhancing and automating workflows, and enabling business signals within the master data to be automatically consumed and utilized in process automation.





Enhanced Automation with AI and ML: For users of BigQuery, Syncari offers native integration for seamless data preprocessing, continuous data quality, and ongoing master data activation. This powerful combination allows businesses to maintain high standards of data accuracy and integrity, significantly reducing the need for manual intervention. By doing so, Syncari ensures that data is always optimized for AI agents, decision-making, and analytics.





Real-Time, Scalable Data Pipeline: Syncari's dynamic data pipelines facilitate real-time data flows and synchronization across systems, enhancing the responsiveness and agility of business operations. This real-time capability ensures that data is always up-to-date and readily available for decision-making and operational processes.





Empower Your Business with a Free Test Drive: Experience the transformative power of Syncari with our free trial. This hands-on experience is designed to showcase how the platform can address unique business challenges through superior data management and automation.

"Our availability on Google Cloud Marketplace highlights Syncari's strong capabilities and our commitment to enhancing data management," said Neelesh, CTO and Co-Founder of Syncari. "This collaboration will enable more organizations to streamline their data operations, automate cross-domain processes, activate their data, and ensure AI readiness for greater accuracy and efficiency."

Discover how Syncari can turn your data into a strategic asset and drive efficiency, accuracy, and innovation across your enterprise. For information, visit the Syncari listing on Google Cloud Marketplace.

About Syncari

Syncari, a leader in data unification and automation, is modernizing enterprise master data with its innovative Autonomous Data Management platform. Syncari is revolutionizing how enterprises handle data by ensuring comprehensive accuracy, centralized governance, and democratized access. This approach facilitates near real-time decision-making and AI integration, enhancing observability and operations across multiple domains. By accelerating the speed to business impact, Syncari enhances decision-making capabilities and empowers organizations to fully leverage their data for substantial value extraction.

