Syncari Adds Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server to its Agentic MDM to Power Autonomous Multi-Agent Systems

New Semantic Control Plane for Enterprise AI

Developed by Anthropic, MCP is an open protocol that enables agents, systems, and data nodes to negotiate and maintain a shared semantic understanding of data and processes. With the MCP Server now added to Syncari's platform, enterprises gain a trusted, real-time source of truth that agents can access, reason over, and act on—autonomously and compliantly.

"This isn't just an upgrade—it's a foundational innovation in how enterprises govern and operationalize data," said Varsha Neelesh, SVP of Engineering at Syncari. "With the addition of the MCP Server to Syncari Agentic MDM™, we have introduced a semantic control plane that enables AI agents to interpret and act upon data autonomously and in real time. This advancement signifies a departure from brittle integrations and manual, static stewardship. It lays the foundation for a future in which data governance is automated, workflows are dynamically adaptive, and trust becomes a central pillar of enterprise intelligence."

The Agentic Execution Layer: From Data to Action

With the MCP Server, Syncari's Agentic MDM™ becomes a governed execution layer—delivering services that empower both AI agents and human users to interact with live, trusted master data in real time.

These new services include:

Agent-agnostic access – Compatible with Claude, Gemini, OpenAI, and enterprise/custom agents via standard SDKs.

No-SQL analytics – Unlock analytical capabilities for agents without requiring SQL expertise.

Zero-code orchestration – Prompt actions like Customer 360 insights, product availability checks, SLA enforcement, or compliance audits with no engineering lift.

Real-time execution across systems – Context-rich access to data in Salesforce, NetSuite, Snowflake, and more.

Structured audit logging – Full context and provenance for every agent-triggered action.

"MCP is the foundational bridge AI agents require—and Syncari provides the governed infrastructure that allows them to operate responsibly at enterprise scale," added Varsha Neelesh. "This isn't just integration—it's architectural groundwork for a new era of autonomous, intelligent systems."

Built for the AI-Ready Enterprise

Adoption of MCP is accelerating, with innovators like Microsoft, Replit, and Block using it to connect agents with enterprise systems. Syncari extends MCP with native governance, interoperability, and orchestration capabilities—delivering a platform purpose-built for trusted, autonomous execution.

"Syncari has quietly built what most platforms only talk about — a truly autonomous data layer that handles the messy work of governance and orchestration behind the scenes," said Ross Mason, Founder of Mulsoft and Dig. "It's a foundational unlock for AI-native execution, and a serious step forward for any enterprise trying to move faster with confidence."

The Syncari MCP Server is available now. To learn more or request access, visit www.syncari.com/mcp-server.

About Syncari

Syncari ensures AI-ready, trusted data by unifying, governing, and synchronizing enterprise data across multiple systems in real time. As the only source-side agentic master data platform, Syncari eliminates silos, enforces integrity, and enables context sharing to power automation and AI-driven decisions with continuous trust. Learn more at www.syncari.com.

