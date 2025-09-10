Syncari Closes Series B as Fortune 1000 Enterprises Adopt Syncari Agentic MDM™ to Accelerate Data and AI Initiatives

Syncari surpasses 2 trillion governed data operations while welcoming Monotype, Trimble, Yardi, and Antech Diagnostics, a Mars company, as new enterprise customers.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Syncari, the leader in Agentic Master Data Management (MDM), today announced it has closed its Series B funding round led by Escape Venture Investing. The investment follows strong enterprise momentum as Fortune 1000 companies adopt Syncari as their trusted data foundation to automate workflows, scale intelligent decisions, and achieve significant cost savings.

Syncari solves a fundamental problem: companies have data scattered across dozens of systems, making it impossible for AI and operations to work effectively with messy, disconnected information.

"The demand for AI isn't new, but the demand for secure and accurate AI results is," said Nick Bonfiglio, CEO and co-founder of Syncari. "We've built Syncari to reimagine data for today's AI by continuously unifying, governing, and activating disjointed enterprise data at scale, so organizations can treat master data not as technical debt, but as a strategic asset for intelligent automation."

The Syncari Agentic MDM™ platform has more than two trillion data operations under management, establishing itself as the unified data foundation for enterprises across technology, financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing. By evolving traditional MDM into an intelligent, operational infrastructure, Syncari enables real-time AI initiatives, accelerates digital modernization, and operationalizes trusted data, transforming master data from a governance requirement into a catalyst for innovation.

Fortune 1000 Customers Scale Faster while Saving Big

Enterprises are choosing Syncari to replace the patchwork of scripts, middleware, and custom code required by legacy tools that were never designed to work together. "With Syncari, we're enabling significant reductions in overhead while running AI-ready data across two disparate Salesforce instances, Zuora, Marketo, and multiple proprietary databases, driving faster growth and happier customers," said Carol Lee, VP of Global Data at Monotype.

Agentic MDM Is Emerging as the Standard for AI-Ready Data

According to Gartner®, "by 2027, 50% of business decisions will be augmented or automated by AI agents for decision intelligence."* As enterprises accelerate toward this reality, Syncari Agentic MDM™ delivers the trusted data foundation that legacy MDM and iPaaS solutions cannot, offering real-time governance, bi-directional synchronization, and semantic layers purpose-built for AI.

Key Platform Capabilities:

AI-native architecture with semantic layers and continuous data quality

Patented multi-directional synchronization for real-time governance

50x faster deployment than traditional MDM systems

100+ smart connectors, SDKs, APIs, and webhooks for seamless enterprise integration

Syncari ensures AI agents, operations, analytics, and automations operate on a single version of governed truth in real-time, at enterprise scale.

Investor Backs Enterprise AI-Data Momentum

"At Altair, we chose Syncari to replace our legacy Boomi iPaaS and Boomi DataHub because their advanced master data platform, with stateful synchronization technology, is truly best-in-class. It forms a crucial foundation for harnessing the power of next-generation LLMs and artificial intelligence," said James Scapa, founder and former CEO of Altair and General Partner at Escape Venture Investing. "This conviction led us to invest $20 million in Syncari, and we're confident in its potential to be a leader in the AI economy."

Strategic Hire Amid Fortune 1000 Surge

To meet surging global demand, Syncari has appointed Brian Bagan as Vice President of Sales. Bagan brings deep enterprise expertise from Precisely, where he drove strategic growth initiatives for Fortune 1000 accounts and scaled global data management solutions. "Modern master data is now a top priority for enterprises," said Bagan. "Syncari is purpose-built for this moment, with the scale and trust global organizations need to drive AI and cloud transformation."

About Syncari

Syncari is the first Agentic Master Data Management (MDM) platform built for the AI era. Trusted by Fortune 1000 enterprises, Syncari unifies, governs, and synchronizes data in real-time, creating structured, trusted, and AI-ready pipelines for LLMs, copilots, and autonomous agents. By eliminating silos and operationalizing trust at scale, Syncari empowers organizations to accelerate intelligent decision-making and unlock the full potential of their data. Learn more at www.syncari.com.

*Gartner Press Release, Gartner Announces the Top Data & Analytics Predictions, June 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

