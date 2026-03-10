Syncari Launches Business Studio for Agentic MDM Platform

Syncari launched Business Studio for Agentic MDM, delivering a business-ready interface natively integrated into autonomous master data operations. The module enables business and data teams to manage critical data tasks without disrupting automated data pipelines across connected systems.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Syncari today announced Business Studio, a new module of its Agentic Master Data Management (MDM) platform that provides business users and data stewards with a dedicated interface for working within autonomous master data environments.
As organizations expand AI-driven automation across CRM, ERP, analytics, and operational systems, master data is increasingly managed through continuous, rules-based processes. Core activities such as matching records, synchronizing data, and validating updates can now run automatically across systems in real time. While automation increases speed and consistency, enterprises still need a clear way for business and data teams to manage critical data tasks within these automated environments.
Business Studio introduces a business-ready interface designed to operate seamlessly alongside Syncari's agentic data architecture. Purpose-built for autonomous environments where automation runs continuously across systems, it enables business users and data stewards to review, validate, create, and update unified 360-degree records while data pipelines continue uninterrupted. Every action is immediately synchronized across connected systems, maintaining alignment at enterprise scale as AI-driven processes operate in parallel.
Organizations can set risk-based review thresholds for high-impact or compliance-sensitive changes, while routine updates continue automatically within defined guardrails. Escalation workflows ensure accountability without interrupting broader automation processes.
Updates made in Business Studio use Syncari's multi-directional synchronization to keep CRM, ERP, analytics, and AI systems aligned in real time, preventing inconsistencies across systems. This approach transforms traditional master data into active master data for the enterprise. AI-managed master data becomes a trusted foundation for analytics, operational automation, and AI applications, allowing organizations to scale autonomous operations while maintaining alignment and control.
"Agentic systems will define the next generation of enterprise architecture," said Neelesh Shastry, Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder at Syncari. "Business Studio provides a purpose-built interface for human interaction within autonomous master data environments. It allows enterprises to scale automation while accommodating humans in the loop for critical decision-making."
Business Studio provides:
- A business-ready interface for 360-degree master data records
- Human review and update capabilities within autonomous workflows
- Configurable risk-based thresholds and escalation controls
- Multi-directional synchronization across connected enterprise systems
- Role-based access with full audit traceability
Business Studio will be generally available later this spring, with early access available to select customers.
About Syncari
Syncari ensures AI-ready, trusted data by unifying, governing, and synchronizing enterprise data across systems in real time. Its Agentic Master Data Management platform enables enterprises to scale autonomous data operations while maintaining alignment, control, and accountability across every workflow.
