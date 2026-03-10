Syncari Launches Business Studio for Agentic MDM Platform

"Business Studio provides a purpose-built interface for human interaction within autonomous master data environments. It allows enterprises to scale automation while accommodating humans in the loop for critical decision-making." — Neelesh Shastry, Chief Technology Officer & Co-founder, Syncari Post this

Business Studio introduces a business-ready interface designed to operate seamlessly alongside Syncari's agentic data architecture. Purpose-built for autonomous environments where automation runs continuously across systems, it enables business users and data stewards to review, validate, create, and update unified 360-degree records while data pipelines continue uninterrupted. Every action is immediately synchronized across connected systems, maintaining alignment at enterprise scale as AI-driven processes operate in parallel.

Organizations can set risk-based review thresholds for high-impact or compliance-sensitive changes, while routine updates continue automatically within defined guardrails. Escalation workflows ensure accountability without interrupting broader automation processes.

Updates made in Business Studio use Syncari's multi-directional synchronization to keep CRM, ERP, analytics, and AI systems aligned in real time, preventing inconsistencies across systems. This approach transforms traditional master data into active master data for the enterprise. AI-managed master data becomes a trusted foundation for analytics, operational automation, and AI applications, allowing organizations to scale autonomous operations while maintaining alignment and control.

"Agentic systems will define the next generation of enterprise architecture," said Neelesh Shastry, Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder at Syncari. "Business Studio provides a purpose-built interface for human interaction within autonomous master data environments. It allows enterprises to scale automation while accommodating humans in the loop for critical decision-making."

Business Studio provides:

A business-ready interface for 360-degree master data records

Human review and update capabilities within autonomous workflows

Configurable risk-based thresholds and escalation controls

Multi-directional synchronization across connected enterprise systems

Role-based access with full audit traceability

Business Studio will be generally available later this spring, with early access available to select customers.

