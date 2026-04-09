Syncari Named a Visionary in 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Master Data Management

Syncari, a leader in data unification and automation, has been named a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for master data management (MDM). This recognition highlights a shift toward real-time, automation-first MDM, where organizations move from fragmented, manual data reconciliation to continuously managed, trusted data across all systems.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Syncari, a leader in data unification and automation, announced today that it has been named a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for master data management (MDM). We believe this recognition reflects a broader shift in how organizations approach master data in the era of real-time systems and AI.

"Most data architectures today are still fragmented. Different systems, different versions of data, and a lot of effort spent trying to reconcile everything after the fact," said Neelesh Shastry, CTO of Syncari. "What's changing is the ability to create a consistent, mastered layer across all those systems in real time. That means instead of constantly moving and fixing data, you're actually managing it continuously so everything built on top of it, including AI, can rely on it."

What organizations require now is not simply a system of record, but a system of trust: a continuously operating platform that enforces data quality, consistency, and policy across all systems, ensuring that data remains accurate, governed, and actionable wherever it is used, without reliance on manual intervention.

To this end, modern MDM platforms must deliver:

Stateful, multi-directional synchronization to ensure all systems operate from a shared, actionable data foundation

No-code orchestration that empowers both business and technical teams to move faster

Embedded governance and AI readiness so that analytics and autonomous agents can rely on trusted data

Syncari's approach aligns with these priorities, supporting a growing customer base, from mid-market to Global 1000 enterprises, addressing complex data challenges that extend beyond traditional MDM. Purpose-built for this new paradigm, its agentic MDM platform continuously unifies, governs, and distributes master data in real time, enforcing policy at the point of action so every system, workflow, and AI agent operates on trusted, up-to-date data.

We believe this recognition reflects a broader shift toward automation-first, real-time MDM platforms that support both operational execution and AI readiness. Organizations modernizing their data stacks are moving beyond traditional hub-and-spoke architectures toward approaches that unify and govern data seamlessly across CRM, ERP, analytics, and other systems.

Syncari is committed to helping redefine the category, advancing a model that reflects the realities of modern data operations in partnership with customers, partners, and industry analysts.

Access a complimentary copy of the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Master Data Management Solutions report.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Master Data Management Solutions

Authors: Stephen Kennedy, Lyn Robison, Dr. Usen Uboh, Divya Radhakrishnan

Publish date 06 April 2026.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

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About Syncari

Syncari, a leader in data unification and automation, is modernizing enterprise master data with its innovative autonomous data management platform. Syncari is revolutionizing how enterprises handle data by ensuring comprehensive accuracy, centralized governance, and democratized access. This approach facilitates near real-time decision-making and AI integration, enhancing observability and operations across multiple domains. By accelerating the speed to business impact, Syncari enhances decision-making capabilities and empowers organizations to fully leverage their data for substantial value extraction.

Media Contact

Mary Vue, Syncari, 1 (510) 358-3167, [email protected], https://www.syncari.com

SOURCE Syncari