Syncari Wins 2026 Data Breakthrough Award for Data Mastering Solution of the Year

The award recognizes Syncari's innovation in master data management, delivering 8X faster onboarding and 100 FTE savings for enterprise customers.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Syncari today announced it has been named "Data Mastering Solution of the Year" in the 7th annual Data Breakthrough Awards. The award recognizes innovation in master data management (MDM), with broader coverage across data technologies including data quality, business intelligence, and enterprise data management.

The 2026 program received more than 3,500 global nominations, reflecting strong competition across product categories and geographies. Winners were evaluated based on innovation, performance, ease of use, and overall impact.

As organizations accelerate investment in AI and automation, many still struggle with fragmented, siloed data that limits trust, agility, and operational impact. When critical records live in multiple systems with inconsistent formats, fields, and definitions, teams spend more time reconciling data than acting on it, often at significant cost to productivity, development cycles, and time-to-value.

The Syncari Agentic MDM™ platform is designed to address that challenge by providing a single master data foundation that continuously unifies, governs, and synchronizes core enterprise data. Because master data is unified and governed at the source, customers see 8X faster customer onboarding, a 40% reduction in development costs, and savings equivalent to 100 full‑time employees within the first six months of deployment. The platform helps organizations maintain clean, consistent, and AI‑ready data across CRM, ERP, marketing, sales, finance, and other operational systems, including AI‑ready data exposed via the Syncari MCP Server (Model Context Protocol) for easy access by AI agents and applications.

At its core, Syncari's approach is built to reduce data silos while improving lineage and control. The platform supports real-time synchronization and governance rules that help keep attributes, hierarchies, and relationships aligned across domains, reducing manual reconciliation and helping teams trust the data they use for analytics, reporting, and automation.

"This recognition reflects our commitment to the continued innovation of Agentic MDM. Our secret sauce is simple: move faster and more reliably when the control plane and data plane are managed together in one system. One customer was onboarded 8X faster and reclaiming the equivalent of 100 full-time employees in their first six months. That's what trusted source-side master data actually unlocks for an enterprise," said Nick Bonfiglio, co-founder and CEO, Syncari

"Syncari is delivering a transformative platform for unified, AI-ready data" said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at Data Breakthrough. "Their real-time, autonomous approach is the missing link for enterprises looking to scale AI and automation with confidence."

The award highlights growing demand for reliable master data that can support both traditional analytics and AI-driven workflows. As organizations deploy more intelligent agents and automated processes, the quality, consistency, and governance of underlying data have become critical success factors. Syncari positions its platform as the layer that helps prepare and maintain that foundation at scale.

Beyond AI use cases, Syncari's platform is designed to help organizations reduce manual data cleanup, improve governance, and create more dependable downstream analytics. By synchronizing data in real time and enforcing consistency across connected systems, the company says it helps enterprises lower operational complexity while improving confidence in reports, dashboards, and automated decisions.

About Syncari

Syncari ensures AI-ready, trusted data by unifying, governing, and synchronizing enterprise data across systems in real time. Its agentic master data management platform enables enterprises to scale autonomous data operations while maintaining alignment, control, and accountability across every workflow.

Learn more at www.syncari.com.

About Data Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in data technologies, services, companies and products. The global Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, DataOps, data management, infrastructure and hardware, storage,

Business Intelligence and more.

For more information, visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com.

Media Contact

Mary Vue, Syncari, 1 (510) 358-3167, [email protected], https://www.syncari.com

SOURCE Syncari