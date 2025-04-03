Syncari Wins "Data Mastering Solution of the Year" in 2025 Data Breakthrough Awards

"This award affirms our vision to solve data complexity through agentic design," said Nick Bonfiglio, CEO of Syncari. "By delivering unified, governed, AI-ready data, Syncari empowers AI agents to act, systems to sync, and teams to scale with confidence." Post this

"This award affirms our vision to solve data complexity without compromise — through agentic design," said Nick Bonfiglio, Co-founder and CEO of Syncari. "By delivering unified, governed, AI-ready data, Syncari empowers AI agents to act, systems to stay in sync, and teams to move with confidence — helping enterprises scale and automate with precision."

Syncari is a low-code/no-code Agentic MDM platform that brings together master data and AI-ready context to power smarter, faster decisions across the enterprise. Built for data mastering, cross-domain process orchestration, and enterprise-grade observability, Syncari ensures data stays connected, contextual, curated, and controlled—at every step.

Through its unique Agentic Pipelines and Agentic Mapping, Syncari intelligently adapts to schema changes, maps fields autonomously, and enforces consistent data quality. This eliminates manual integration work, reduces IT dependency, and accelerates time to value—making complex data initiatives faster, more reliable, and scalable.

As a result, teams can operate with greater agility, reduce operational friction, and deliver data-ready systems that fuel growth and innovation.

In their first year with Syncari, a leading global provider of enterprise solutions realized over $5 million in savings by deploying the platform across 20 strategic use cases—including customer master, hierarchy master, and global systems consolidation—while laying the foundation for scalable growth through intelligent automation and unified data.

"Syncari is delivering a transformative platform for unified, AI-ready data," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at Data Breakthrough. "Their real-time, agent-driven approach is the missing link for enterprises looking to scale AI and automation with confidence."

The Data Breakthrough Awards is a premier industry recognition program that celebrates the most innovative companies and solutions in DataOps, AI-driven analytics, Business Intelligence, and Enterprise Data Management. Thousands of nominations were submitted worldwide, with winners selected based on innovation, performance, ease of use, and overall impact.

About Syncari

Syncari ensures AI-ready, trusted data by unifying, governing, and synchronizing enterprise data across multiple systems in real time. As the only source-side agentic master data platform, Syncari eliminates silos, enforces integrity, and enables context sharing to power automation and AI-driven decisions with continuous trust. Learn more at syncari.com.

About Data Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in data technologies, services, companies and products. The global Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, DataOps, data management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations.

