Syncrolift - The innovative Shiplift Market Leader - also recognized by Norwegian Navy and TKMS as the Submarine handling specialist

Syncrolift AS, a global leader in shiplift and transfer systems, has been awarded a significant contract by the Norwegian Defence Estate Agency to deliver a state-of-the-art shiplift and transfer system for handling new submarines built by TKMS for the Norwegian Navy. This contract, signed with Syncrolift's parent company Nekkar, strengthens Syncrolift's position as a specialist in submarine handling technology and includes long-term maintenance and support to ensure reliability at Haakonsvern Naval base in Bergen, Norway. The project, expected to be delivered by Q1 2029, incorporates Syncrolift's failsafe technology and fluid bed system for secure submarine transfers. Additionally, Syncrolift has secured a contract with Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems to upgrade their current submarine transfer system, enhancing it with Syncrolift's advanced fluid bed technology to ensure safe and flexible handling of submarines. Ole Falk Hansen, CEO of Nekkar ASA, emphasized Syncrolift's unique expertise in total solutions for submarine handling and its strong position amid growing defense industry investments.
MIAMI, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Syncrolift AS recently has been awarded a contract by the Norwegian Defence Estate Agency (Norwegian: Forsvarsbygg) for the delivery of a shiplift and transfer system for handling of their new TKMS built submarines. Parent company Nekkar is pleased to announce that Syncrolift and the Norwegian Defence Estate Agency have in the meantime signed the contract for the project. "We are a Norway-headquartered company and are therefore particularly proud to have been awarded this project, which will be key to the Norwegian Navy.
The combination of a major newbuild project and subsequent service and maintenance requirements will give us good visibility for many years to come," says Rolf-Atle Tomassen, Managing Director of Syncrolift, the world's leading manufacturer of shiplifts and transfer systems Under the contract, Syncrolift will deliver a new shiplift and ship transfer system to the Haakonsvern Naval base in Bergen, Norway. As the only supplier with extensive submarine handling experience, the solution incorporates Syncrolift's failsafe shiplift technology and signature fluid bed technology, designed to ensure safe and secure transfers, specifically protecting submarines throughout the process. Delivery of the shiplift and transfer system is scheduled for the first quarter of 2029.
The delivery is designed with a 15-year outlook and includes scheduled and periodic service and maintenance services, customer support and other service and maintenance assignments to ensure long-term reliable operation. "Syncrolift has already delivered a large number of shiplifts and transfer systems to naval shipyards worldwide. The addition of the Haakonsvern project to our portfolio underlines our strong position in the global naval market, which is witnessing increased defence industry spending because of rising geopolitical uncertainty," says Ole Falk Hansen, CEO of Nekkar ASA. Syncrolift AS has also been awarded a contract from Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems to upgrade their current submarine transfer system, which shall also handle the Norwegian navy's newbuild submarines.
Under the contract, Syncrolift will deliver the technology that enables an upgrade of the existing static transfer system for submarines, into a state-of-the-art fluid bed system. A Syncrolift fluid bed system protects ships and equipment from all loads arising from landside transfer and shiplift launching. "Our fluid bed technology eliminates any unwanted load during transfer and launching and thereby protects ships and equipment. We are delighted that Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems has chosen this safe and highly flexible solution," says Rolf-Atle Tomassen, managing director of Syncrolift AS. Syncrolift is the world's leading manufacturer of shiplifts and transfer systems and has supplied such systems to a substantial number of naval shipyards worldwide.
"Syncrolift is the only shiplift manufacturer with experience from providing total solutions for submarine handling, including lifts and transfer systems. We have supported Thyssenkrupp on several similar projects in the past, so we are well aware of their project execution approach and stringent quality requirements. We look forward to contributing towards a successful project," says Ole Falk Hansen, CEO of Nekkar ASA. Please note that Syncrolift's contract with Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, is commercially unrelated to the project with the Norwegian Defence Estate Agency.
Media Contact
Geoff Stokoe, Syncrolift, Inc., 1 305-733-3079, [email protected], https://syncrolift.com/
SOURCE Syncrolift, Inc.
Share this article