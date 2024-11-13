Syncrolift - The innovative Shiplift Market Leader - also recognized by Norwegian Navy and TKMS as the Submarine handling specialist

"Syncrolift is proud to deliver advanced shiplift solutions for the Norwegian Navy and upgrade Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems' submarine handling technology, reinforcing our position as a global leader in secure and reliable submarine transfer systems." – Ole Falk Hansen, CEO of Nekkar ASA Post this

The delivery is designed with a 15-year outlook and includes scheduled and periodic service and maintenance services, customer support and other service and maintenance assignments to ensure long-term reliable operation. "Syncrolift has already delivered a large number of shiplifts and transfer systems to naval shipyards worldwide. The addition of the Haakonsvern project to our portfolio underlines our strong position in the global naval market, which is witnessing increased defence industry spending because of rising geopolitical uncertainty," says Ole Falk Hansen, CEO of Nekkar ASA. Syncrolift AS has also been awarded a contract from Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems to upgrade their current submarine transfer system, which shall also handle the Norwegian navy's newbuild submarines.

Under the contract, Syncrolift will deliver the technology that enables an upgrade of the existing static transfer system for submarines, into a state-of-the-art fluid bed system. A Syncrolift fluid bed system protects ships and equipment from all loads arising from landside transfer and shiplift launching. "Our fluid bed technology eliminates any unwanted load during transfer and launching and thereby protects ships and equipment. We are delighted that Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems has chosen this safe and highly flexible solution," says Rolf-Atle Tomassen, managing director of Syncrolift AS. Syncrolift is the world's leading manufacturer of shiplifts and transfer systems and has supplied such systems to a substantial number of naval shipyards worldwide.

"Syncrolift is the only shiplift manufacturer with experience from providing total solutions for submarine handling, including lifts and transfer systems. We have supported Thyssenkrupp on several similar projects in the past, so we are well aware of their project execution approach and stringent quality requirements. We look forward to contributing towards a successful project," says Ole Falk Hansen, CEO of Nekkar ASA. Please note that Syncrolift's contract with Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, is commercially unrelated to the project with the Norwegian Defence Estate Agency.

Geoff Stokoe, Syncrolift, Inc., 1 305-733-3079

