Syncrolift AS, the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for shiplifts worldwide, has partnered with DM Consultants (DMC) to enhance support for shipyards across the Americas. With over 50 Syncrolift installations in the U.S. and additional units across North, Central, and South America, this collaboration leverages DMC's expertise in drydocking operations to provide shipyards with high-quality service and technical support. The partnership aims to support U.S. Navy, Coast Guard, Army, and commercial shipyards with essential services, including OEM spare parts, maintenance, operational support, and hands-on training at the Syncrolift Academy Training Center. With service centers in Miami, FL, and San Diego, CA, Syncrolift and DMC bring a team of over 70 specialists to meet the needs of the U.S. shipbuilding industry, ensuring safe and reliable shiplift operations.
/PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Syncrolift and DMC join forces to advise Shipyards, and service their shiplifts, in the Americas Syncrolift AS and DM Consultants lead the world in servicing shiplifts and training dockmasters. Syncrolift AS is the OEM for all 283 Syncrolifts around the world and recognizes US customers are happiest when they can deal directly with a US company. Since 1957 more than 50 Syncrolifts have been installed in the US and another 5 in Canada.
Enter DM Consulting which has been supporting Naval and Commercial shipyards in more than 5000 drydocking operations for 25 years. The two companies are going to combine forces to better service the American market. "Americans going after American business is the mainstay of the US economy," said Joe Stiglich, President of DM Consulting. "We are combining with Syncrolift to make sure Navy, Coastguard, Army, and other American shipyards get the very best technical support to manage their drydocks. No other shiplift supplier has the people resources to travel throughout the Americas in support of the US shipbuilding industry" Syncrolift; originally an American company, started business in Miami, FL 1957. "We have almost 60 installations in North America and over 20 in Central and South American countries" says Rolf-Atle Tomassen, Managing Director of Syncrolift AS. Based in Vestby, Norway. "Jointly we have a force more than 70 men and women dedicated to servicing our mutual markets around the world".
All Syncrolifts are designed in accordance with Lloyds Register Code for Lifting Appliances in a Marine Environment. Some older articulated-platform shiplifts are failing to danger due to the lack of maintenance as they age. This can quickly be corrected and there are specialist available for all kinds of shipyard problems in our respective fields of operation say Stiglich and Tomassen,. The services which Syncrolift and DMC provide in the US, include but are not limited to: Full-time hands-on support and operating teams. Supply of OEM spare parts Service by experienced shiplift engineers Operating and operational support Hydraulic, Electrical and Mechanical Maintenance services Mobile fault finding and repair services who come to site.
Remote diagnosis of control systems IT by the original design engineer Experienced Naval Architects and Marine Engineers Training on-site of at the Syncrolift Academy Training Center. Service Centers in Miami, FL and San Diego, CA. For more information call 305-733-3079 or 858-705-0760. Syncrolift DM support is at the other end of the line.
