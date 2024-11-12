Syncrolift AS, the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for shiplifts worldwide, has partnered with DM Consultants (DMC) to enhance support for shipyards across the Americas. With over 50 Syncrolift installations in the U.S. and additional units across North, Central, and South America, this collaboration leverages DMC's expertise in drydocking operations to provide shipyards with high-quality service and technical support. The partnership aims to support U.S. Navy, Coast Guard, Army, and commercial shipyards with essential services, including OEM spare parts, maintenance, operational support, and hands-on training at the Syncrolift Academy Training Center. With service centers in Miami, FL, and San Diego, CA, Syncrolift and DMC bring a team of over 70 specialists to meet the needs of the U.S. shipbuilding industry, ensuring safe and reliable shiplift operations.

/PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Syncrolift and DMC join forces to advise Shipyards, and service their shiplifts, in the Americas Syncrolift AS and DM Consultants lead the world in servicing shiplifts and training dockmasters. Syncrolift AS is the OEM for all 283 Syncrolifts around the world and recognizes US customers are happiest when they can deal directly with a US company. Since 1957 more than 50 Syncrolifts have been installed in the US and another 5 in Canada.