Syncrolift AS, a Subsidiary of Nekkar ASA, Secures $15 Million Contract to Deliver State-of-the-Art Shiplift and Ship Transfer System to PT Pal Indonesia

Syncrolift AS, a subsidiary of Nekkar ASA, has received a significant order from PT Pal Indonesia, a government-owned company specializing in ship design, shipbuilding, engineering, and vessel maintenance. The order, valued at USD 15 million, includes the engineering, manufacturing, and delivery of a new shiplift and ship transfer system. The final contract is imminent. The customized system will prioritize safe and efficient operations, with delivery scheduled in approximately two years. Syncrolift, a world leader in shiplifts and transfer systems, is set to manage the project from its headquarters and Innovation Lab in Vestby, Norway. The contract reaffirms Syncrolift's position as a global leader in the industry.

MIAMI, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nekkar ASA's subsidiary Syncrolift AS has received an order confirmation to deliver a new build shoplift and ship transfer system to PT Pal Indonesia, a government-owned company.

PT Pal Indonesia delivers services within ship design, shipbuilding, and engineering as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul of both naval and commercial vessels.