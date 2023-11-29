Syncrolift AS, a Subsidiary of Nekkar ASA, Secures $15 Million Contract to Deliver State-of-the-Art Shiplift and Ship Transfer System to PT Pal Indonesia

Syncrolift AS, a subsidiary of Nekkar ASA, has received a significant order from PT Pal Indonesia, a government-owned company specializing in ship design, shipbuilding, engineering, and vessel maintenance. The order, valued at USD 15 million, includes the engineering, manufacturing, and delivery of a new shiplift and ship transfer system. The final contract is imminent. The customized system will prioritize safe and efficient operations, with delivery scheduled in approximately two years. Syncrolift, a world leader in shiplifts and transfer systems, is set to manage the project from its headquarters and Innovation Lab in Vestby, Norway. The contract reaffirms Syncrolift's position as a global leader in the industry.
MIAMI, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nekkar ASA's subsidiary Syncrolift AS has received an order confirmation to deliver a new build shoplift and ship transfer system to PT Pal Indonesia, a government-owned company.
PT Pal Indonesia delivers services within ship design, shipbuilding, and engineering as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul of both naval and commercial vessels.
Syncrolift's order value is USD 15 million for the engineering, manufacturing, and delivery of the shiplift and ship transfer systems. The final contract is expected to be signed within a short time.
The shiplift and ship transfer system is scheduled to be delivered within approximately two years. Project management and engineering will be executed from Syncrolift's headquarters and Innovation Lab in Vestby, Norway.
"We are delighted to be awarded one of this year's largest new build project for our industry segment, thereby maintaining our market leading win-rate globally. PT Pal's systems will be customized to their specific needs, with safe and efficient operations at the forefront of the solutions we will provide, says Rolf-Atle Tomassen, managing director of Syncrolift AS.
Syncrolift is the world's leading manufacturer of shiplifts and transfer systems. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Oslo-listed Neckar ASA.
Media Contact
Geoff Stokoe, Syncrolift, Inc., 1 305733-3079, [email protected], https://nekkar.com/syncrolift
SOURCE Syncrolift, Inc.
