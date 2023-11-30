Syncrolift, supplier of the largest shiplift ever installed in the US, wins innovative contract in Indonesia

The PT Pal installation comes with the benefits from Fluid Bed hydraulic bogies in their transfer system which together with the rigid platform allow a significant increase in nominal lifting capacity and a 40% reduction in peak loads during transfer Post this

The PT Pal installation comes with the benefits from Fluid Bed hydraulic bogies in their transfer system which together with the rigid platform allow a significant increase in nominal lifting capacity and a 40% reduction in peak loads during transfer. This allows for a major reduction in the civil structure required to support those rolling loads.

The shiplift is also supplied with Syncrolift's Fast Docking System allowing the in-haul and positioning of the vessels entering the lift to be controlled by just one man in the control room. In addition, the platform is suitable for longitudinal and side transfer on rails, and in addition, is compatible with SPMTs in the longitudinal direction,

The rigid platform design also a closed steel deck construction with an enclosed drainage system collecting contaminated water and fluids. This allows work to be conducted on the platform without toxic materials and/or detritus falling into the water below, meaning the shiplift is 100% environmentally friendly. Syncrolift® leads the way in marine environmental engineering.

The PT Pal Syncrolift® is at the forefront of shipbuilding technology; using modern systems engineering to provide safer and cleaner operation while enhancing productivity for this forward-looking shipyard.

