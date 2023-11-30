Syncrolift, supplier of the largest shiplift ever installed in the US, wins innovative contract in Indonesia

Syncrolift has clinched a transformative multi-million-dollar contract with PT Pal in Surabaya, Indonesia, unveiling the largest shiplift in the country. The Syncrolift® platform, marked by a robust 100m x 32m rigid design and 22 hoists rated at 420 tonnes each, sets new standards in shipbuilding technology.
MIAMI, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Syncrolift's latest multi-million-dollar contract award announced yesterday is a large new shiplift and transfer system for PT Pal of Surabaya Indonesia. This installation is yet another step forward in Syncrolift's shiplifting technology providing exciting new features for enhanced safety, increased productivity, and environmentally friendly operation.
The Syncrolift® platform is a rigid design measuring 100m x 32m with 22 hoists each rated at 420 tons. The rigid design allows for single-wire rope failure without any loss of supporting structure. PT Pal will use their new lift for building and repairing submarines and have plans for extension in the near future to launch and handle Indonesian frigates and LPDs.
The PT Pal installation comes with the benefits from Fluid Bed hydraulic bogies in their transfer system which together with the rigid platform allow a significant increase in nominal lifting capacity and a 40% reduction in peak loads during transfer. This allows for a major reduction in the civil structure required to support those rolling loads.
The shiplift is also supplied with Syncrolift's Fast Docking System allowing the in-haul and positioning of the vessels entering the lift to be controlled by just one man in the control room. In addition, the platform is suitable for longitudinal and side transfer on rails, and in addition, is compatible with SPMTs in the longitudinal direction,
The rigid platform design also a closed steel deck construction with an enclosed drainage system collecting contaminated water and fluids. This allows work to be conducted on the platform without toxic materials and/or detritus falling into the water below, meaning the shiplift is 100% environmentally friendly. Syncrolift® leads the way in marine environmental engineering.
The PT Pal Syncrolift® is at the forefront of shipbuilding technology; using modern systems engineering to provide safer and cleaner operation while enhancing productivity for this forward-looking shipyard.
