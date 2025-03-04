Syner-G BioPharma Group & Sequoia Biotech Consulting appoint Chris Erickson as Chief Operating Officer

"As we continue to grow and expand our capabilities, Chris' leadership will play a crucial role in ensuring we deliver exceptional value to our clients and partners." Ron Kraus Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris to the Syner-G & Sequoia leadership team," said Ron Kraus, CEO. "His deep expertise in pharmaceutical services, strategic mindset, and proven ability to drive operational excellence make him an invaluable asset to our organization. As we continue to grow and expand our capabilities, Chris' leadership will play a crucial role in ensuring we deliver exceptional value to our clients and partners."

"I am honored to join Syner-G & Sequoia at such a pivotal time in its growth journey," said Mr. Erickson. "The company's commitment to innovation, customer success, and operational excellence aligns perfectly with my own values and experience. I look forward to working alongside this talented team to drive strategic initiatives and deliver outstanding solutions for our clients."

As Syner-G & Sequoia continue to build on their strong foundation, Chris Erickson's appointment signals a commitment to enhancing the company's operational efficiencies and market-leading services.

About Syner-G BioPharma Group & Sequoia Biotech Consulting

Syner-G & Sequoia is a premier life sciences consulting and regulatory services firm, formed through the merger of Syner-G BioPharma Group and Sequoia Biotech Consulting in September 2024. With expertise in product development, regulatory strategy, quality and compliance, and commercial manufacturing, we help biotech and pharmaceutical companies navigate complex challenges and accelerate time to market. Our integrated approach combines deep scientific knowledge with operational excellence to streamline development and drive innovation.

For more information, visit www.synergbiopharma.com or www.sequoiabiotech.com.

