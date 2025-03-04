Syner-G BioPharma Group & Sequoia Biotech Consulting appoint Chris Erickson as Chief Operating Officer

Industry veteran brings decades of experience to drive operational excellence
BOSTON, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Syner-G BioPharma Group (Syner-G) & Sequoia Biotech Consulting (Sequoia), a leading provider of integrated life science services, has appointed Chris Erickson as Chief Operating Officer (COO).
With more than 25 years of industry experience leading pharmaceutical services firms, Mr. Erickson brings expertise in scaling global operations, enhancing commercial strategies, and driving customer-centric growth. Most recently, he served as the Chief Commercial Officer at Cytel, where he played a pivotal role in the exponential expansion of its operations, consulting, and software businesses. During his tenure, he also contributed to the successful due diligence and integration of multiple acquisitions. Prior to Cytel, Mr. Erickson served in roles of increasing responsibility at PAREXEL for more than two decades in both business and commercial leadership. In his last role, leading the Real-World Evidence Solution business globally, he was responsible for double digit growth in both revenue and profitability.
"We are thrilled to welcome Chris to the Syner-G & Sequoia leadership team," said Ron Kraus, CEO. "His deep expertise in pharmaceutical services, strategic mindset, and proven ability to drive operational excellence make him an invaluable asset to our organization. As we continue to grow and expand our capabilities, Chris' leadership will play a crucial role in ensuring we deliver exceptional value to our clients and partners."
"I am honored to join Syner-G & Sequoia at such a pivotal time in its growth journey," said Mr. Erickson. "The company's commitment to innovation, customer success, and operational excellence aligns perfectly with my own values and experience. I look forward to working alongside this talented team to drive strategic initiatives and deliver outstanding solutions for our clients."
As Syner-G & Sequoia continue to build on their strong foundation, Chris Erickson's appointment signals a commitment to enhancing the company's operational efficiencies and market-leading services.
About Syner-G BioPharma Group & Sequoia Biotech Consulting
Syner-G & Sequoia is a premier life sciences consulting and regulatory services firm, formed through the merger of Syner-G BioPharma Group and Sequoia Biotech Consulting in September 2024. With expertise in product development, regulatory strategy, quality and compliance, and commercial manufacturing, we help biotech and pharmaceutical companies navigate complex challenges and accelerate time to market. Our integrated approach combines deep scientific knowledge with operational excellence to streamline development and drive innovation.
For more information, visit www.synergbiopharma.com or www.sequoiabiotech.com.
Media Contact
Lyndsey Brumbach, Sequoia Biotech Consulting, 1 909.921.2824, [email protected], https://sequoiabiotech.com/
SOURCE Sequoia Biotech Consulting
Share this article