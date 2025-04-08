Syner-G BioPharma Group and Sequoia Biotech Consulting Name Scott Bergeron as Chief Commercial Officer

Scott's appointment marks an exciting new chapter for our organization. Ron Kraus Post this

"Scott's appointment marks an exciting new chapter for our organization," said Ron Kraus, CEO. "His strategic vision, strong business acumen, and unwavering commitment to client success makes him an outstanding addition to our leadership team. As we continue to amplify our impact in the industry, Scott's leadership will be key in advancing our commercial strategy and deepening our client relationships."

"Joining Syner-G and Sequoia at this exciting stage is a tremendous opportunity," Bergeron said. "The team's dedication to scientific rigor, regulatory expertise, and client success deeply resonates with me. I'm looking forward to contributing to our next phase of growth and helping our clients accelerate the delivery of innovative therapies and healthcare solutions to patients worldwide."

Bergeron holds an MBA in management and brings a diverse background spanning sales, clinical research, and regulatory strategy. His appointment reflects Syner-G and Sequoia's commitment to driving sustainable growth and strategic market expansion.

About Syner-G BioPharma Group and Sequoia Biotech Consulting

Syner-G and Sequoia is a premier life sciences consulting and regulatory services firm, formed through the merger of Syner-G BioPharma Group and Sequoia Biotech Consulting in September 2024. With expertise in product development, regulatory strategy, quality and compliance, and commercial manufacturing, we help biotech and pharmaceutical companies navigate complex challenges and accelerate time to market. Our integrated approach combines deep scientific knowledge with operational excellence to streamline development and drive innovation.

For more information, visit www.synergbiopharma.com or www.sequoiabiotech.com.

Lyndsey Brumbach, Sequoia Biotech Consulting, 1 909-921-2824, [email protected], https://sequoiabiotech.com/

