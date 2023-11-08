Syner-G BioPharma Group Named a BioSpace 2024 Best Places to Work Winner

"We believe that a positive and collaborative work environment fosters innovation and excellence." Karen Casey, chief people officer, Syner-G BioPharma Group Post this

Syner-G is thrilled to have been included in the small employer category.

"We believe that a positive and collaborative work environment fosters innovation and excellence," said Karen Casey, chief people officer at Syner-G. "We are committed to continuing our journey of creating an inspiring workplace where our employees can thrive. This award not only validates our efforts but also energizes us to reach even greater heights."

BioSpace, the leading source for life sciences news and careers, includes 60 U.S. operating employers in its Best Places to Work list that have been recognized as the most sought-after in the industry by the life sciences community.

This is BioSpace's third Best Places to Work list. The list demonstrates a company's desirability in the recruitment marketplace, based on the votes and ratings of thousands of life science community members. BioSpace considers each organization's merits with particular emphasis on culture, career growth and development opportunities and leadership and innovation.

About Best Places to Work

Nominations for Best Places to Work were open in June, 2023. Voting was conducted in August, 2023. Respondents were asked to identify their top three most desirable biopharma companies, segmented by large (more than 1,000+ employees) and small (less than 1,000 employees) companies. Respondents were also asked to rate their top choice organization on attributes including: compensation, innovation, career growth opportunities, leadership, culture, diversity, equity and inclusion, reputation, and flexibility and remote work.

About Syner-G BioPharma Group

About BioSpace

