Syner-G BioPharma Group Named a BioSpace 2024 Best Places to Work Winner

Syner-G Ranked #11 in the Top 30 Small Employers Category
BOSTON, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Syner-G BioPharma Group (Syner-G), a leading provider of integrated pharmaceutical science and regulatory consulting services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients, announced today that it has been named a BioSpace 2024 Best Place to Work.
"I am thrilled and honored that Syner-G has been recognized as a 2024 Biospace Best Place to Work," said Ron Kraus, chief executive officer at Syner-G. "This recognition is a testament to the dedication and passion of our incredible team. We are excited about what the future holds and look forward to further enhancing our culture of excellence."
Syner-G is thrilled to have been included in the small employer category.
"We believe that a positive and collaborative work environment fosters innovation and excellence," said Karen Casey, chief people officer at Syner-G. "We are committed to continuing our journey of creating an inspiring workplace where our employees can thrive. This award not only validates our efforts but also energizes us to reach even greater heights."
BioSpace, the leading source for life sciences news and careers, includes 60 U.S. operating employers in its Best Places to Work list that have been recognized as the most sought-after in the industry by the life sciences community.
This is BioSpace's third Best Places to Work list. The list demonstrates a company's desirability in the recruitment marketplace, based on the votes and ratings of thousands of life science community members. BioSpace considers each organization's merits with particular emphasis on culture, career growth and development opportunities and leadership and innovation.
Nominations for Best Places to Work were open in June, 2023. Voting was conducted in August, 2023. Respondents were asked to identify their top three most desirable biopharma companies, segmented by large (more than 1,000+ employees) and small (less than 1,000 employees) companies. Respondents were also asked to rate their top choice organization on attributes including: compensation, innovation, career growth opportunities, leadership, culture, diversity, equity and inclusion, reputation, and flexibility and remote work.
Based in Boston, MA, Syner-G is a leading provider of customized CMC development, regulatory strategy & submission, quality, and medical writing services, supporting pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across the therapeutic spectrum and complete drug development lifecycle. For more information, please visit: https://synergbiopharma.com/
BioSpace is the digital hub for life science news and jobs. We provide essential insights, opportunities and tools to connect innovative organizations and talented professionals who advance health and quality of life across the globe. Learn more and subscribe at www.biospace.com
