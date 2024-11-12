Syner-G BioPharma Group Recognized as a 2025 Best Place to Work by BioSpace

For commitment to fostering a supportive, innovative, and inclusive work environment
BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Syner-G BioPharma Group, a leading provider of regulatory strategy, product development, and medical writing solutions for the life science industry, is thrilled to announce that it has been named one of the 2025 Best Places to Work by BioSpace. This recognition highlights Syner-G's commitment to fostering a supportive, innovative, and inclusive work environment that empowers its employees and fuels the company's continued growth and excellence.
Ron Kraus, Chief Executive Officer of Syner-G, expressed his gratitude and pride in receiving this accolade: "We are honored to be recognized by BioSpace for the second year in a row as one of the best places to work in 2025. At Syner-G, we believe that our success is driven by our talented team and their dedication to transforming the life science industry. This recognition is a testament to the culture of collaboration, trust, and innovation we strive to build every day."
Karen Casey, Chief People Officer at Syner-G, highlighted the company's focus on employee engagement, development and well-being: "Our team members are our greatest asset, and their well-being, growth, and sense of belonging are at the heart of everything we do. Being named a top workplace is a reflection of our commitment to creating an environment where people feel valued, motivated, and inspired to make a meaningful impact."
Syner-G continues to strengthen its workplace culture through initiatives that prioritize professional development, inclusivity, and flexible work-life balance. As the company looks forward to future growth, this recognition fuels its commitment to being a leader not only in life science solutions but also in fostering a workplace that attracts and retains top talent.
About Syner-G BioPharma Group
Syner-G BioPharma Group is a premier provider of comprehensive services in product development, regulatory strategy and submissions, functional outsourcing, medical writing, and quality and compliance for the life sciences industry. With a focus on delivering customized, strategic solutions, Syner-G partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies to streamline development processes, ensure regulatory compliance, and accelerate time to market for innovative therapies. In September of 2024, Syner-G merged with Sequoia Biotech Consulting to form a powerful alignment of two companies committed to advancing the life sciences industry. Read the press release to learn more. www.synerbiopharma.com
About Best Places to Work
Nominations for Best Places to Work were open in June 2024. Voting was conducted in August 2024. BioSpace reviewed the votes and rankings submitted by thousands of life sciences professionals. Respondents were asked to identify their top three most desirable biopharma companies, segmented by large (more than 1,000+ employees) and small (less than 1,000 employees) companies. Respondents were also asked to rate their top choice organization on attributes including compensation, innovation, career growth opportunities, leadership, culture, diversity, equity and inclusion, reputation, and flexibility and remote work.
About BioSpace
BioSpace is the digital hub for life science news and jobs. We provide essential insights, opportunities and tools to connect innovative organizations and talented professionals who advance health and quality of life across the globe. Learn more and subscribe at www.biospace.com
Media Contact
Kelley Swann, Punching Nun Group, 1 404.313.6412, [email protected], Punching Nun Group
SOURCE Syner-G BioPharma Group; Punching Nun Group
Share this article