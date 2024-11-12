Syner-G BioPharma Group Recognized as a 2025 Best Place to Work by BioSpace

"Our team members are our greatest asset, and their well-being, growth, and sense of belonging are at the heart of everything we do." Karen Casey Post this

Karen Casey, Chief People Officer at Syner-G, highlighted the company's focus on employee engagement, development and well-being: "Our team members are our greatest asset, and their well-being, growth, and sense of belonging are at the heart of everything we do. Being named a top workplace is a reflection of our commitment to creating an environment where people feel valued, motivated, and inspired to make a meaningful impact."

Syner-G continues to strengthen its workplace culture through initiatives that prioritize professional development, inclusivity, and flexible work-life balance. As the company looks forward to future growth, this recognition fuels its commitment to being a leader not only in life science solutions but also in fostering a workplace that attracts and retains top talent.

About Syner-G BioPharma Group

Syner-G BioPharma Group is a premier provider of comprehensive services in product development, regulatory strategy and submissions, functional outsourcing, medical writing, and quality and compliance for the life sciences industry. With a focus on delivering customized, strategic solutions, Syner-G partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies to streamline development processes, ensure regulatory compliance, and accelerate time to market for innovative therapies. In September of 2024, Syner-G merged with Sequoia Biotech Consulting to form a powerful alignment of two companies committed to advancing the life sciences industry. Read the press release to learn more. www.synerbiopharma.com

About Best Places to Work

Nominations for Best Places to Work were open in June 2024. Voting was conducted in August 2024. BioSpace reviewed the votes and rankings submitted by thousands of life sciences professionals. Respondents were asked to identify their top three most desirable biopharma companies, segmented by large (more than 1,000+ employees) and small (less than 1,000 employees) companies. Respondents were also asked to rate their top choice organization on attributes including compensation, innovation, career growth opportunities, leadership, culture, diversity, equity and inclusion, reputation, and flexibility and remote work.

About BioSpace

BioSpace is the digital hub for life science news and jobs. We provide essential insights, opportunities and tools to connect innovative organizations and talented professionals who advance health and quality of life across the globe. Learn more and subscribe at www.biospace.com

