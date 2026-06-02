Syner-G Launches 3D Intelligence (3Di™), a People-Centered AI Transformation Service for Biopharma

"The real opportunity with AI isn't replacing work, t's elevating it. Organizations must move at the speed of trust—that's not a technology challenge, it's a human one. With 3Di, we're helping companies prepare their people and businesses to do exactly that." Post this

"Partnering with Syner-G shows how AI delivers real, measurable impact when it's implemented in a human-centered framework," said Brandon Rice, CEO of Weave Bio. "Together, we're driving measurable gains in speed, quality, and consistency for sponsors, while ensuring the technology strengthens the expertise behind it."

"The real opportunity with AI isn't replacing work—it's elevating it," said Jennifer Kilroy, PhD, MBA, SVP of Strategy and Transformation at Syner-G. "But that only happens when organizations lead with empathy, are committed to building real trust, and stay anchored in the problems that are worth solving. As one of our AI advisors says, organizations must move at the speed of trust—and that's not a technology challenge, it's a human one. With 3Di, we're helping companies prepare their people, systems, and businesses to do exactly that."

Rethinking the starting point for successful AI adoption

While adoption is accelerating across biopharma, many organizations remain constrained by fragmented pilots, unclear governance, integration gaps, and low workforce adoption. 3Di addresses this by aligning AI initiatives to business and scientific priorities, focusing on high-impact use cases, and building the foundations needed to scale by integrating best practices in digital transformation, business excellence, and organizational change management.

"3Di was built to help life sciences leaders answer the fundamental question every organization is facing: how do we apply AI in meaningful, scalable ways," said Ron Kraus, CEO of Syner-G. "By combining deep domain expertise, practical business cases, and human-centered AI implementation, we help clients identify high-impact opportunities, reduce execution risk, and deliver measurable outcomes across the drug development continuum. Our collaboration with Weave demonstrates how the right combination of AI capabilities and domain expertise can accelerate execution, improve decision-making, and ultimately help bring therapies to patients more efficiently."

Upcoming engagements

Syner-G will discuss 3Di and its perspective on workforce transformation in biopharma at several upcoming events:

June 10, 2026 (Virtual) — American Medical Writer's Association (AMWA) Webinar: "The Future of Medical Writing: Applying AI Through a Human-Centric Lens," 1–2 PM ET

June 22–25, 2026 (San Diego) — BIO International Convention: California Pavilion alongside Biocom and CLSA, Booth #1525

June 23, 2026 (San Diego) — BLPN BIO Week Summit: Jennifer Kilroy, PhD, MBA to speak alongside leaders from Connect and AAIH on AI's role in transforming healthcare delivery

October 28, 2026 (Boston) — AI in Drug Discovery (AIDD) Summit: Syner-G to host a panel on advancing AI deployment in process development and manufacturing

About Syner-G

Syner-G is a Strategic Development & Delivery Partner™ to biopharma innovators, bringing together integrated scientific, regulatory, technical, and transformation consulting expertise across the development lifecycle. With more than 400 professionals across North America, Europe, and APAC, Syner-G collaborates closely with clients to reduce risk, accelerate development, and navigate the complexity of bringing therapies to market.

To learn more, visit www.synergbiopharma.com.

Media Contact

Lyndsey Brumbach, Syner-G, 1 909-921-2824, [email protected], synergbiopharma.com

SOURCE Syner-G