Syner-G Launches 3D Intelligence (3Di™), a People-Centered AI Transformation Service for Biopharma

Syner-G launches 3D Intelligence (3Di™), an enterprise AI transformation service for biopharma that combines human-centered strategy, regulatory expertise, and scalable implementation to move organizations from fragmented AI pilots to measurable, enterprise-wide impact.
BOSTON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Syner-G, a Strategic Development & Delivery Partner™ to biopharma innovators, today announced the official launch of 3D Intelligence (3Di™), an enterprise AI transformation service designed to move organizations from fragmented experimentation to scaled, measurable impact. Designed for regulated environments, 3Di applies a human-centered, strategy-led approach to deliver fit-for-purpose AI solutions that scale while preserving human judgment. The approach reflects key principles from FDA and EMA guidance, emphasizing human ownership in work design and decision-making, alongside risk-based practices, transparency, and disciplined lifecycle and data management.
Since October 2025, Syner-G has piloted 3Di with sponsor organizations across product development, portfolio management, and regulatory authoring, alongside an internal transformation of its own Medical Writing business. As part of this internal effort, Syner-G has partnered with Weave Bio as its technology provider for AI-augmented authoring and knowledge management across the IND-to-NDA lifecycle. Early results demonstrate significant reductions in authoring time across a range of submission documents, without compromising quality or accuracy. Full pilot data to be published within the coming months.
"Partnering with Syner-G shows how AI delivers real, measurable impact when it's implemented in a human-centered framework," said Brandon Rice, CEO of Weave Bio. "Together, we're driving measurable gains in speed, quality, and consistency for sponsors, while ensuring the technology strengthens the expertise behind it."
"The real opportunity with AI isn't replacing work—it's elevating it," said Jennifer Kilroy, PhD, MBA, SVP of Strategy and Transformation at Syner-G. "But that only happens when organizations lead with empathy, are committed to building real trust, and stay anchored in the problems that are worth solving. As one of our AI advisors says, organizations must move at the speed of trust—and that's not a technology challenge, it's a human one. With 3Di, we're helping companies prepare their people, systems, and businesses to do exactly that."
Rethinking the starting point for successful AI adoption
While adoption is accelerating across biopharma, many organizations remain constrained by fragmented pilots, unclear governance, integration gaps, and low workforce adoption. 3Di addresses this by aligning AI initiatives to business and scientific priorities, focusing on high-impact use cases, and building the foundations needed to scale by integrating best practices in digital transformation, business excellence, and organizational change management.
"3Di was built to help life sciences leaders answer the fundamental question every organization is facing: how do we apply AI in meaningful, scalable ways," said Ron Kraus, CEO of Syner-G. "By combining deep domain expertise, practical business cases, and human-centered AI implementation, we help clients identify high-impact opportunities, reduce execution risk, and deliver measurable outcomes across the drug development continuum. Our collaboration with Weave demonstrates how the right combination of AI capabilities and domain expertise can accelerate execution, improve decision-making, and ultimately help bring therapies to patients more efficiently."
Upcoming engagements
Syner-G will discuss 3Di and its perspective on workforce transformation in biopharma at several upcoming events:
- June 10, 2026 (Virtual) — American Medical Writer's Association (AMWA) Webinar: "The Future of Medical Writing: Applying AI Through a Human-Centric Lens," 1–2 PM ET
- June 22–25, 2026 (San Diego) — BIO International Convention: California Pavilion alongside Biocom and CLSA, Booth #1525
- June 23, 2026 (San Diego) — BLPN BIO Week Summit: Jennifer Kilroy, PhD, MBA to speak alongside leaders from Connect and AAIH on AI's role in transforming healthcare delivery
- October 28, 2026 (Boston) — AI in Drug Discovery (AIDD) Summit: Syner-G to host a panel on advancing AI deployment in process development and manufacturing
About Syner-G
Syner-G is a Strategic Development & Delivery Partner™ to biopharma innovators, bringing together integrated scientific, regulatory, technical, and transformation consulting expertise across the development lifecycle. With more than 400 professionals across North America, Europe, and APAC, Syner-G collaborates closely with clients to reduce risk, accelerate development, and navigate the complexity of bringing therapies to market.
To learn more, visit www.synergbiopharma.com.
Media Contact
Lyndsey Brumbach, Syner-G, 1 909-921-2824, [email protected], synergbiopharma.com
SOURCE Syner-G
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