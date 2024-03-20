Synergies Work Announces Finalists for 2024 EDDIE Awards

The EDDIE Awards shines a spotlight on these talented, inspiring individuals while reinforcing our commitment to inclusivity and belief that the entrepreneurial dream should be accessible to all. --Synergies Work Founder and CEO Aarti Sahgal Post this

Lynette Bell, President of Truist Foundation, will be the evening's honored guest. Entertainment will include Atlanta-based dance group Full Radius Dance, which brings together disabled and non-disabled dancers through performance; improvisational rapper QuestionATL; and Derek's Doodles, an artist who will draw his interpretation of the night's events to be shown on screens live. Additional artists and entertainers, as well as speakers, will be announced soon. A silent auction will also precede this year's EDDIE Awards presentation.

"As with our inaugural event, we were amazed by the caliber of applicants and appreciative of the hard work that went into narrowing them down to our finalists," said Synergies Work Founder and CEO Aarti Sahgal. "The EDDIE Awards shines a spotlight on these talented, inspiring individuals while reinforcing our commitment to inclusivity and belief that the entrepreneurial dream should be accessible to all."

Judges for this year's EDDIE Awards include Donnie Beamer Jr., CFA, Senior Technology Advisor, City of Atlanta; Regina "Gina" Kline, Founder and Managing Partner, Enable Ventures; Chris Maher, Founder and General Partner, Samaritan Partners; Alexander Dale, Director, Global Challenges, MIT Solve; Aaron Slater, Lead, US and Indigenous Communities, MIT Solve; Jill Savitt, President and CEO, National Center for Civil and Human Rights; Jason Bearden, President, Georgia Market, CareSource; Dana Cogan, President, Carabiner Communications; and award-winning recording artist Lachi.

Sponsors for this year's EDDIE Awards currently include CareSource, Eversheds Sutherland, Georgia Advocacy Office, Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities, Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, WestRock, and ZenBusiness. Information on remaining sponsorships can be found here.

Tickets for the April 11 event are still available but are selling quickly. Attendees will enjoy food and entertainment prior to the awards ceremony. Ticket information can be found here.

Finalists will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to the EDDIE Awards to take part in the evening's celebration.

Remaining proceeds from the EDDIE Awards will be used to support Synergies Work's programs, all of which are free to disabled founders. To date, Synergies Work has served over 300 founders.

A short video that tells the Synergies Work story can be viewed here.

About Synergies Work

Synergies Work is the largest startup hub in the United States for disability-led businesses that has served over 300 founders through its accelerator and incubator programs. By supporting founders at every stage of their journey, it is building an entrepreneurial ecosystem for disabled founders to thrive. With the mission of building one world where people with disabilities belong, Synergies Work is a catalyst for economic mobility. It spurs innovation, fuels growth, and guides entrepreneurs and small business owners with disabilities toward success. Its approach is based on a fundamental belief that all individuals have boundless talent, an inherent curiosity to explore, and a passion to succeed.

Synergies Work has received the Dave Hammis Innovation Award from the APSE (Association of People Supporting Employment First) and received 2nd Place and Audience Favorite grants from Truist Foundation's Inspire Awards. The nonprofit is also part of the Moonshot Initiative in partnership with SmartJob and Enable Ventures which was announced at the Clinton Global Initiative.

For more information on Synergies Work, visit www.synergieswork.org or contact the organization at [email protected].

Media Contact

Kathy Berardi, Synergies Work, 1 6786444122, [email protected], https://synergieswork.org/

