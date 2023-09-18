Synergy Billing Corp. Announces Successful H1 2023 with Increased Revenue and Earnings

The financial growth we've seen in the first half of the year is a testament to what Synergy offers its clients – simplified solutions for revenue cycle management, or consultations to help make the financial systems within a company's ecosystem flourish Tweet this

An 82% increase in revenue over the same period in 2022.

Earnings growth of 1,021% compared to the same period last year.

A 36% increase in number of clients from this time a year ago.

Fifteen (15) new employees have been onboarded.

"The financial growth we've seen in the first half of the year is a testament to what Synergy offers its clients – simplified solutions for revenue cycle management, or consultations to help make the financial systems within a company's ecosystem flourish," said Jennifer Arms, Managing Partner for Synergy Billing Corp. "Our offerings are effective, and we expect to continue leveraging our expertise as we grow even more in the second half of 2023, into 2024, and well beyond."

"As a relatively young company, we knew it would be essential to deliver on the commitments we've made to solving customer needs has been essential in propelling us forward," added Lori Fazio, Managing Partner for Synergy Billing Corp. "We operate under a clear objective for both our clients and our employees, and that objective is to set and exceed the industry standard for cycle management services. We are committed to providing exceptional revenue cycle management services to our clients and will continue to improve our services as we grow."

Synergy Billing Corp. is led by a dynamic and all-female management team, comprised of the following executives:

Jennifer Arms , Managing Partner

, Managing Partner Lori Fazio , Managing Partner

, Managing Partner Christina Baker , Revenue Cycle Supervisor

, Revenue Cycle Supervisor Christina Glosser , Revenue Cycle Supervisor

, Revenue Cycle Supervisor Nicki Marshall , Director of New Business, Sales, & Marketing‥

Synergy's provider offerings typically include the following services:

Patient balances: pre and/or post-service solutions to secure and improve collections, cash postings, and more.

Intake, benefits investigations, and authorization initiations

Billing compliance audits

A/R projects: one-time or periodic placements

Medicare qualification and appeals to help ensure patient qualification

Training staff on the ins and outs of revenue cycle management

Staffing and Outsourcing: Full-service and/or interim resources

Timely payments that maximize cash collections

Claim follow-ups to help mitigate balance write-offs

Insurance denial management to help keep DSOs down

Synergy Billing Corp. is committed to setting the industry standard for every single customer. Visit www.synergybillingcorp.com to learn more or call us at 412.909.4064.

About Synergy Billing Corp.

Synergy Billing Corp. is a boutique firm that provides revenue cycle and consulting solutions to home infusion and specialty pharmacy healthcare companies. Synergy specializes in assisting with home infusion reimbursement and removing administrative burdens, allowing clients to stay focused on their primary business. The company supports its clients through all phases of the revenue cycle, including benefits verification, pre- and continuing authorizations, billing, collections, and cash posting. Synergy Billing Corp. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in High Point, N.C. For more information, visit www.SynergyBillingCorp.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

Media Contact

Nicki Marshall, Synergy Billing Corp., 1 412-909-4064, [email protected], www.synergybillingcorp.com

SOURCE Synergy Billing Corp.