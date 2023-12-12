Synergy Billing Corp. Welcomes WellPha Specialty Pharmacy to its Customer Portfolio

"WellPha's needs are specific, and we understand this because each of Synergy's customers has touchpoints that require a revenue cycle partner that prioritizes customization while also bringing industry familiarity to the process. We look forward to seeing this partnership grow." Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome WellPha into the Synergy family," said Jennifer Arms, managing partner for Synergy Billing Corp. "WellPha's needs are specific, as with many specialty pharmacies. We understand this because each of our customers has touchpoints that require a revenue cycle partner that prioritizes customization while also bringing industry familiarity to the process." Arms continued, "We believe in this partnership and look forward to seeing it continue to grow in years to come."

Bernard Fischman, co-owner of WellPha, shared his support for the partnership: "Choosing Synergy Billing Corp was a strategic decision. The complexities of billing for Medicare hemophilia patients require precision and familiarity. Synergy's experience in this niche and its commitment to tailored solutions assured us they could help us effectively navigate the process. This partnership enhances our operational efficiencies and enables us to extend our services to an even broader patient population."

Synergy takes pride in tailoring its revenue cycle management services to meet each customer's unique needs, ensuring that no two service profiles are identical. This high-touch approach has driven the company's growth in a successful first half of 2023, with Synergy reporting:

An 82% increase in revenue over the same period in 2022

Earnings grew by 1,021% compared to the same period last year

A 36% increase in the number of clients from this time a year ago

Fifteen (15) new employees have been onboarded

About Synergy Billing Corp.

Synergy Billing Corp. is a boutique firm that provides revenue cycle and consulting solutions to home infusion and specialty pharmacy healthcare companies. Synergy specializes in assisting with home infusion reimbursement and removing administrative burdens, allowing clients to stay focused on their primary business. The company supports its clients through all phases of the revenue cycle, including benefits verification, pre- and continuing authorizations, billing, collections, and cash posting. Synergy Billing Corp. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in High Point, N.C. For more information, visit www.SynergyBillingCorp.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

About WellPha Specialty Pharmacy

WellPha Specialty Pharmacy delivers highly customized, home-based infusion and specialty medical treatment services to patients nationwide. The company, founded in 2021 and headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, offers premium pharmaceutical products and leading customer service that elevates the patient, provider, and manufacturer experience. WellPha's singular mission is to ensure the best treatments for each condition, centered on its promise of care, compassion, and expertise with every interaction. For a complete listing of available therapeutics and disease management services or to learn more about WellPha Specialty Pharmacy, visit www.WellPha.com.

