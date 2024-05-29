Synergy Billing LLC Secures Louisiana Medicaid Coverage for Elastomeric Infusion Devices

Including EIDs in LA Medicaid is a significant win for patient safety and accessibility to essential healthcare services. By facilitating the controlled self-administration of medications in the home, patients are empowered to enhance their quality of life. Post this

Home infusion providers have long utilized elastomeric infusion devices, such as code A4305, for the precise and secure administration of intravenous medications. Unlike traditional methods that rely on manual dial-a-flow spiking or electronic pumps, these devices offer a simplified yet effective solution, reducing the risk of medication errors and adverse effects.

Synergy first requested the LA Department of Health incorporate elastomeric devices into the Medicaid fee schedule in October 2023. Meticulous attention to detail, coupled with a comprehensive presentation of supporting evidence, highlighted the necessity and effectiveness of this drug delivery system. Notably, Synergy substantiated the request by demonstrating coverage in other state Medicaid programs and emphasizing the importance of accurate and safe medication administration in the home setting.

Jennifer Arms, Managing Partner and Director of Operations at Synergy Billing LLC remarked, "This landmark decision by the Louisiana Department of Health reflects a significant stride towards improving patient outcomes and streamlining healthcare delivery. Synergy is committed to providing unparalleled value to our clients, and including elastomeric infusion devices in Louisiana Medicaid underscores our dedication to innovation and advocacy in the pharmacy billing provider space."

Ellie Cerimele, Synergy's Process Implementation Manager, led the effort on the company's behalf. She emphasized the Health Dept.'s decision's real-world impact on patients, stating, "Including elastomeric devices in Louisiana Medicaid represents a significant win for patient safety and accessibility to essential healthcare services. By facilitating the controlled self-administration of medications in the home environment, we empower patients and enhance their overall quality of life."

Medicaid populations often face challenges accessing the care they deserve, with historical limitations on reimbursement for essential medical devices like elastomeric infusion systems. The decision to cover elastomeric infusion devices supports Louisiana Medicaid's commitment to patient-centric care and highlights Synergy's role as an influential leader in shaping billing services industry standards.

