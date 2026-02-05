Synergy Billing Rebrands as Salvaris Partners, Reflecting Rapid Company Growth and New Service Offerings

Revenue cycle management services company expands its service platform to support hospital-based infusion centers, specialty pharmacies, and physician-owned infusion suites
HIGH POINT, N.C., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Synergy Billing, LLC, a leading national provider of innovative revenue cycle management services to the specialty pharmacy and home infusion markets, today announced a major milestone in its evolution: The company will now operate under the name Salvaris Partners. This change reflects the organization's growth, expanded capabilities, and commitment to advancing patient and partner care.
"Our transformation into Salvaris is more than a name change—it's a statement of who we are today and the future we're building," said Jennifer Arms, Co-Founder at Salvaris Partners. "As our services and impact have grown, we needed a brand that reflects our leadership, our values, and our unwavering commitment to those we serve."
Guided by a longstanding commitment to those we serve, Salvaris delivers comprehensive support across hospital-based infusion centers, physician-owned infusion suites, specialty pharmacies, and home infusion, as well as outpatient infusion clinics. These offerings reflect the company's continued evolution and the sustained expertise it brings to a wide range of care environments.
Together, these expanded capabilities enhance Salvaris' ability to support providers across the full continuum of infused and specialty therapies, ensuring seamless coordination, consistent care experiences, and improved outcomes. The company remains firmly rooted in its mission: delivering innovative solutions, strengthening partnerships, and improving lives through exceptional care.
Along with the new name, Salvaris Partners is introducing a refreshed visual identity, including a modern logo that conveys confidence, clarity, and forward momentum. These brand updates mark the beginning of a phased rollout across digital platforms, communications, and operational materials in the coming months.
The name Salvaris derives from Greek roots meaning "help" or "rescue," symbolizing the company's role as a protector and problem-solver in revenue cycle management. It also represents the strength, purpose, and innovation that define the organization's mission to deliver exceptional outcomes and support those who rely on its services.
Co-Founder Lori Fazio added that clients "can expect the same exceptional service and quality they have always experienced" at Synergy Billing. "The name change does not affect existing relationships, agreements, or the delivery of solutions. Salvaris remains committed to providing the same trusted expertise and results that partners and patients have come to rely on," she said.
For more information and updates on the brand transition, visit Salvaris.com.
Media Contact
Richard Kendall, Salvaris Partners, 1 6193462084, [email protected], www.salvaris.com
SOURCE Salvaris Partners
