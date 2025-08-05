Synergy Health Partners Announces Expansion into Urology Services

This strategic move by the national healthcare staffing provider addresses a growing healthcare crisis: 61% of U.S. counties lack access to a practicing urologist, leaving millions of patients without timely, local care.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Synergy Health Partners, a leader in specialized hospital staffing and management models that improve access to care in communities large and small, today announced the expansion of its clinical staffing services to include urology professionals. This strategic move addresses a growing healthcare crisis: 61% of U.S. counties lack access to a practicing urologist, leaving millions of patients without timely, local care.

The need for reliable urology coverage in healthcare systems nationwide, in urban, rural, and suburban communities alike, has never been more urgent. With 65% of urology services utilized by patients aged 65 and older, and Medicare enrollment increasing by approximately 10,000 people per day, hospitals nationwide are struggling to meet patient demand. Gaps in coverage often lead to detrimental delays in care for patients with clinically significant acute and chronic urinary conditions, patient outmigration, and lost revenue for hospitals.

"For many hospitals, urology coverage is a persistent challenge, impacting patient throughput, length of stay, and downstream revenue," said Daniel Siegel, Chief Executive Officer at Synergy Health Partners. "By expanding into urology, we're delivering on our promise to provide flexible, high-quality specialty staffing models that meet the evolving needs of healthcare organizations nationwide."

Synergy Health Partners' urology program mirrors the company's proven surgicalist model, offering hospitals a dedicated team of board-certified physicians embedded within the community. This approach ensures consistent, reliable coverage while fostering stronger collaboration, continuity of care, and hospitals' ability to keep care local, rather than relying on expensive temporary locum tenens physicians.

With the addition of urology, Synergy now offers a full spectrum of embedded surgical solutions—including general surgery, trauma surgery, orthopedic surgery, anesthesiology, gastroenterology—designed to enhance patient outcomes through consistent, community-based care.

"Our goal is simple: to help hospitals deliver timely, high-quality surgical care with fewer operational headaches," added Siegel. "Expanding into urology is a natural next step in serving that mission."

Synergy Health Partners is a specialized staffing and management company supporting hospitals and practices with surgery and anesthesia models. Synergy is #1 in Orthopedic Surgicalist programs and is a Top Rural Health Partner, specializing in providing orthopedic, trauma, and general surgery programs for rural, urban, and suburban facilities across the U.S. Its clinical teams provide skilled, compassionate patient care 24/7/365. To learn more, please visit https://synergy-hp.com/

