Synergy Health Partners Unveils ChooseSynergy.com, A New Hub for Fractional Surgeon Staffing, With Added Grant Resource for Rural Hospitals

The national surgical staffing solutions provider's new website aligns hospital administrators with surgeons, while also rolling out a new federal grant resource for rural hospitals.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Synergy Health Partners, a leader in innovative surgical staffing and management models that improve access to care in communities large and small, today announced the launch of the company's new website: ChooseSynergy.com. The new URL, streamlined design, and enhanced user experience debuted today in order to give hospitals and healthcare system administrators easier access to customized surgical coverage–and offer talented surgeons a career-extending work model.

Notably, the new ChooseSynergy.com also contains a continuously updated federal grant resource page for rural healthcare providers, geared toward helping rural hospitals and physician groups secure federal funding under sources including the Rural Health Transformation Act, which established $50 billion over five years to support rural health services. In addition to the new rural grant resource page, ChooseSynergy.com will remain a centralized hub for both healthcare employers seeking physician talent and physicians seeking placement.

"Since 2012, our mission has been to support healthcare systems with tailored, effective, flexible and cost-certain surgical staffing solutions that are sustainable both short and long-term," said Daniel Siegel, Chief Executive Officer at Synergy Health Partners. "ChooseSynergy.com is more than just a new website: it represents our commitment to being a flexible, supportive, and strategic healthcare staffing partner for our clients nationwide, from Oregon to Georgia. Synergy is an evergreen partner for hospitals to help them weather growing changes in our industry."

Synergy Health Partners was founded by surgeons and offers strong solutions for fractional orthopedic, general surgery, and urological surgery coverage. Synergy also offers fractional specialists in high-demand fields such as anesthesiology.

While Synergy can customize a solution for any need, its pioneering fractional physician staffing, or surgicalist model, provides a 24/7/365, dedicated in-house team of board-certified surgeons embedded within the community. Surgicalist doctors work consistent shifts, during which they take call, see patients, and perform both scheduled and emergency procedures. When they are off, they are truly off–and can therefore bring their best work to the clinical setting. This approach ensures consistent, reliable surgical coverage while fostering stronger collaboration and continuity of care.

Filling an Urgent Need

The United States is projected to face a shortage of 187,000 full-time physicians by 2037. In this environment, every day counts. Reducing a single physician vacancy search by just six days can generate more than $4.3 million in additional revenue for the average hospital. For rural hospitals, finding adequate physician staffing can be an extra challenge, leaving to a cycle of lost revenue, lost patients, and more closures.

However, dozens of rural hospitals nationwide have found that the fractional Surgicalist model recruited and contracted by Synergy Health Partners can help them retain patients, improve quality of care, and increase revenue.

Through the new rural health resource page, Synergy Health Partners aims to use years of expertise in building viable, profitable surgical and other specialty programs for rural hospitals to ensure more of these facilities can easily find federal resources. The goal of this new page is to help rural hospitals capture federal Rural Health Transformation funding and turn it into sustainable access, expanded workforce capacity, and modern care delivery.

Synergy Health Partners' page echoes efforts by other healthcare organizations, including the National Rural Hospital Association (NRHA), to help rural hospitals win federal funding to promote rural health innovation, strategic partnerships, infrastructure development, and workforce investment

"Given our deep experience in rural and critical access hospitals, we knew we had to leverage these connections to be a better partner to rural hospitals," said Dr. Richard Mackowiec, a practicing orthopedic surgeon and Chief Medical Officer at Synergy Health Partners. "This continuously updated page will be a resource for hospitals to find federal grants that will help them strengthen essential surgical services, stabilize physician coverage, and implement models that secure long term funding to serve community needs."

In addition to the new rural health grant resources page, ChooseSynergy.com will offer detailed information on each of the company's specialty staffing solutions, case studies that demonstrate measurable improvement for Synergy Health Partners clients, and a secure provider recruitment portal for physicians interested in working under the Synergy model.

"The surgicalist model is a flexible, cost-effective alternative to more traditional staffing solutions, improving patient outcomes and hospital workflow while reducing overhead costs," said Dr. Makowiec. "It also gives talented physicians a way to extend their career and work at a pace that allows them to provide focused specialized care. I highly encourage any physician seeking greater stability and quality of life, along with the opportunity to connect, learn, and improve their skills to visit ChooseSynergy.com and consider joining our fast growing Synergy practice."

About Synergy Health Partners

Synergy Health Partners is a specialized staffing and management company supporting hospitals and practices with a range of surgery and anesthesia models. Synergy is #1 in Orthopedic Surgicalist programs and is a Top Rural Health Partner, specializing in providing orthopedic, trauma, general surgery, GI and Urology programs for rural, urban, and suburban facilities across the U.S. Its clinical teams provide skilled, compassionate patient care 24/7/365.

