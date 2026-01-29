Synergy Health Partners Welcomes Dr. Patrick Regan, DO as New National Director of General Surgery

Dr. Regan, who previously worked as a fractional Surgicalist surgeon through Synergy, will lead the organization's expansion of its general surgery service line.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Synergy Health Partners, a national leader in innovative surgical staffing and management solutions that expand access to care in communities of every size, today announced that Dr. Patrick Regan, DO has joined the company as National Director of General Surgery.

"It's no secret that our country is facing a growing shortage of surgeons, especially in hard-to-staff rural areas," said Daniel Siegel, Chief Executive Officer at Synergy Health Partners. "This is why we are focused on growing our General Surgery service line, to better support healthcare organizations with quality, flexible, 24/7 surgical coverage that helps them retain revenue and reduce patient outmigration. We are thrilled to bring Dr. Regan on board, and eager to harness his clinical knowledge as we bring the Surgicalist model into more hospitals nationwide."

Synergy continues to expand its customizable coverage models for healthcare organizations across the country–and has helped hospital clients retain nearly $1 billion in revenue since its inception. The surgeon-founded organization has long been recognized for its fractional general surgery, trauma, orthopedic, and anesthesiology programs, and also recently added new Urology, GI, and ENT service lines.

Synergy's flagship fractional Surgicalist model provides hospitals with a dedicated, 24/7/365 in-house team of board-certified physicians working consistent, predictable shifts. Surgicalists take call, see patients, and perform scheduled and emergent procedures during their shift blocks and when off-shift, they are fully offline. This approach ensures reliable long-term coverage while strengthening collaboration, continuity, and quality of care.

Notably, fractional Surgicalist programs for general surgery provide both staff and Surgicalist surgeons with better work-life balance–a benefit that initially drew Dr. Regan to work with Synergy Health Partners on a Surgicalist team.

"I have directly experienced how working as a Surgicalist can change a surgeon's life," said Dr. Regan. "It doesn't just extend a surgeon's career and help them achieve greater balance in their life; it is the new frontier in better patient care."

Dr. Regan has been a practicing surgeon for over 35 years. He earned his medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, and completed his General Surgery Residency at The Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Cleveland, OH. He has served as a professor of surgery at Florida State University and Lincoln Memorial University in Knoxville, TN.

Prior to his new role with Synergy Health Partners, he was an acute care, trauma, and general surgeon on rotating Surgicalist teams through Synergy. Since 2023, he has provided regular surgical coverage for programs at Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland, MS and Lakeside Medical Center in Belle Glade, FL. He has also held staff surgeon positions, and sat on multiple committees, at hospitals and surgical practices throughout south Florida.

Continued Dr. Regan: "This new role with Synergy Health Partners is an opportunity for me to pay it forward, expanding opportunities for Surgicalist physicians nationwide, and thereby expanding access to quality care in communities of every size. I am excited to begin this next step in my professional journey, and work with the amazing team at Synergy to help hospitals complete the puzzle of care coverage with talented Surgicalists."

About Synergy Health Partners

Synergy Health Partners is an innovative fractional staffing and management company supporting hospitals and practices with a broad range of surgical and anesthesia coverage models. Synergy is the nation's leader in Orthopedic Surgicalist programs and a top partner for rural hospitals, providing orthopedic, trauma, general surgery, GI, ENT, urology, and anesthesia solutions to rural, suburban, and urban facilities nationwide. Its clinical teams deliver skilled, compassionate patient care 24/7/365.

To learn more, please visit ChooseSynergy.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Flocken, Synergy Health Partners, 1 2406300316, [email protected], https://choosesynergy.com/

SOURCE Synergy Health Partners