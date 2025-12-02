Synergy Health Partners Welcomes Mark Norato as New Chief Partnership Officer

Norato will focus on helping Synergy continue to expand its customizable coverage models for healthcare organizations across the country.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Synergy Health Partners, a national leader in innovative surgical staffing and management solutions that expand access to care in communities of every size, today announced that Mark Norato has joined the company as Chief Partnership Officer.

"Synergy is entering a pivotal phase of national growth as hospitals increasingly turn to us for modern, sustainable approaches to stabilizing and expanding their surgical teams," said Daniel Siegel, Chief Executive Officer at Synergy Health Partners. "Mark brings a deep understanding of the pressures facing hospital systems and a proven ability to co-develop high-value solutions that strengthen service lines and elevate operational performance."

Synergy, which recently launched ChooseSynergy.com, continues to expand its customizable coverage models for healthcare organizations across the country. The surgeon-founded organization long recognized for its fractional trauma, orthopedic, general surgery, and anesthesiology programs recently added new Urology, GI, and ENT service lines to meet the widening gap between hospital demand and surgeon supply.

This year, Synergy also introduced its innovative Bridge Model, a shorter-term, cost-certain pathway to surgical stability that eliminates the disruption, turnover, and surge pricing often associated with traditional locums solutions.

Synergy's flagship fractional Surgicalist model provides hospitals with a dedicated, 24/7/365 in-house team of board-certified physicians working consistent, predictable shifts. Surgicalists take call, see patients, and perform scheduled and emergent procedures during their shift blocks and when off-shift, they are fully offline. This approach ensures reliable long-term coverage while strengthening collaboration, continuity, and quality of care.

"Since its inception, Synergy has launched more than 75 hospital service line programs from Oregon to Georgia, helping facilities retain nearly $1 billion in local revenue," said Norato. "The fractional and Bridge coverage models Synergy has pioneered are some of the most forward-thinking innovations in the industry. I'm proud to join a mission focused on keeping patient care, healthcare jobs, and hospital revenue local."

Norato most recently served as Vice President of Business Development at North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA), the largest single-specialty anesthesia management company in the U.S. During his tenure, he expanded the organization's presence into multiple new states and helped drive the highest single-year revenue performance in company history.

He previously held leadership roles in healthcare technology and consulting with companies including Tableau Software, where he launched and led the company's first healthcare industry vertical, and Infor, where he drove record new-business growth for the healthcare division. Norato earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Central Florida and is a graduate of the Kellogg School of Business Executive Management Program at Northwestern University.

Synergy Health Partners is an innovative fractional staffing and management company supporting hospitals and practices with a broad range of surgical and anesthesia coverage models. Synergy is the nation's leader in Orthopedic Surgicalist programs and a top partner for rural hospitals, providing orthopedic, trauma, general surgery, GI, ENT, urology, and anesthesia solutions to rural, suburban, and urban facilities nationwide. Its clinical teams deliver skilled, compassionate patient care 24/7/365.

