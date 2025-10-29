SYNERGY HomeCare, Delray Beach awarded CHAP Accreditation

SYNERGY HomeCare, Delray Beach, FL achieves CHAP Accreditation under the CHAP Home Care Standards of Excellence for the 16th year.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Community Health Accreditation Partner, Inc., (CHAP) announced today that SYNERGY HomeCare, Delray Beach has been awarded CHAP Accreditation under the CHAP Home Care Standards of Excellence.

CHAP Accreditation demonstrates that SYNERGY HomeCare, Delray Beach meets the industry's highest nationally recognized standards. The rigorous evaluation by CHAP focuses on structure and function, quality of services and products, human and financial resources and long-term viability. Simply stated, adherence to CHAP's standards leads to better quality care.

"By achieving CHAP Accreditation, SYNERGY HomeCare, Delray Beach has shown a commitment to excellence," said Nathan DeGodt, CHAP President and CEO. "This is the 16th year SYNERGY HomeCare, Delray Beach has achieved CHAP Accreditation, and we are excited to continue our partnership by offering support in its commitment to providing quality care and continuous improvement."

SYNERGY HomeCare, Delray Beach, FL provides a variety of homecare services such as personal care (bathing, dressing, toileting, feeding, ambulating, incontinence care), homemaking (laundry, make beds, change linens, light housekeeping tasks), companionship (errands such as doctor visits, grocery shopping, medication reminders), Live-in and respite services. SYNERGY HomeCare, Delray Beach provides these services to anyone 18 years and above, living in southern and central Palm Beach County of Florida including cities of Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Lake Worth, Wellington, Royal Palm Beach, Greenacres and parts of Boca Raton and West Palm Beach.

CHAP is an independent, not-for-profit, accrediting body for community-based health care organizations. Created in 1965, CHAP was the first to recognize the need and value for accreditation in community-based care. CHAP is the oldest national, community-based accrediting body with more than 9,000 agencies currently accredited nationwide. Through "deeming authority" granted by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), CHAP has the regulatory authority to survey agencies providing home health, hospice and home medical equipment services, to determine if they meet the Medicare Conditions of Participation and CMS Quality Standards. CHAP's purpose is to define and advance the highest standards of community-based care.

For more information about the CHAP accreditation process, please visit the CHAP website at https://chapinc.org. For additional information on CHAP, please contact Teresa Harbour, Chief Operating Officer, at 202.467.1701, or [email protected].

For additional information about SYNERGY HomeCare, Delray Beach, visit https://www.synergyhomecare.com/palmbeach or contact Vish Rajan, President/CEO at 561-276-9985

Media Contact

Vish Rajan, SYNERGY HomeCare, Delray Beach, 1 561-276-9985, [email protected], https://www.synergyhomecare.com/palmbeach

Twitter

SOURCE SYNERGY HomeCare, Delray Beach