Synerise Strengthens Growth Strategy With New $8.5 Million Investment in Series B+ Round

NEW YORK, July 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Synerise, a deep-tech company specializing in AI-driven behavioral modeling and big data solutions, has announced a significant $8.5 million investment from VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) and renowned business angels as part of its Series B+ funding round. This strategic investment will bolster Synerise's expansion into new markets and reinforce its position as a global leader in behavioral AI.

Synerise provides advanced AI and big data technology solutions to over 150 markets. The company's clients include industry leaders in retail, banking, eCommerce and other industries. It delivers more than 1 billion AI-driven autonomous decisions daily. Synerise is one of the largest big data platforms in Europe, recognized and awarded by Google, Microsoft, and the Financial Times.

By partnering with VTEX, the composable and complete commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, Synerise will enhance its global reach and innovation capabilities. VTEX, a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, is trusted by major global brands, including Carrefour, Colgate, Motorola, Sony, Stanley Black & Decker, and Whirlpool. With 3,500 active online stores in 43 countries, VTEX enables brands and retailers to build their omnichannel strategy by connecting different channels and a wide commerce ecosystem, ensuring faster time to market and lower total cost of ownership, while delivering more efficiency, less maintenance, and smarter IT investments.

VTEX chose the Polish company Synerise as the AI technology foundation to power the AI functionality of the VTEX Platform and its ecosystem.

"We are thrilled to welcome VTEX as a strategic partner" said Jaroslaw Królewski, founder and CEO of Synerise. "This investment validates our technology and vision, providing us with the resources to accelerate our growth plans. Together with VTEX, we will empower businesses to unlock the full potential of AI-driven customer engagement and achieve unparalleled success in the digital commerce landscape."

Geraldo Thomaz, founder and co-CEO of VTEX, commented, "We are impressed with Synerise's technology and team. By far, it is the best model for behavior prediction that we had the opportunity to test. We believe Synerise can consolidate the infrastructure layer for companies developing AI solutions. AI providers will consolidate as fast as cloud providers consolidate. We see Synerise as the core for the AI retail world."

Synerise and VTEX have announced a deep technological cooperation. This alliance will integrate Synerise's AI-driven behavioral prediction models with VTEX's commerce platform, providing VTEX's enterprise customers with enhanced AI capabilities. VTEX and Synerise signed a term sheet that aggregates a commercial and share-based agreement. VTEX will develop AI products and add-ons based on the BaseModel™ (Synerise's prediction technology).

VTEX connects over 1,000 system integrators and independent software vendors, and more than 6,000 VTEX IO extensions created by third parties, enabling comprehensive solutions for its customers with an impressive speed of implementation. This powerful ecosystem will be trained to deploy Synerise-powered solutions integrated with the VTEX Platform.

This partnership positions both companies to lead the future of AI-powered commerce, enabling businesses to leverage data and real-time insights to personalize customer experiences, optimize marketing campaigns, and drive sales.

Synerise also announced new shareholders, including Marcin Zukowski, co-founder of Snowflake, and Simon Hay, former CEO of dunnhumby. This expansion of the shareholder base supports Synerise's growth into new markets from its roots in Poland and Eastern Europe to becoming a global leader in behavioral AI.

"Our new shareholders play major roles in the tech and data world, and their involvement signifies our ambitions for the future" said Królewski.

Following this investment, Synerise is now valued at over $120 million USD. The company employs over 200 people.

About Synerise

‍Synerise is a deep-tech company founded in 2013 in Krakow, Poland, with offices in Warsaw, San Francisco, and Dubai. The company provides advanced and proprietary AI and big data technology solutions in more than 150 markets, supporting over 1 billion AI-driven autonomous decisions daily. Synerise offers a SaaS platform that allows organizations to store, process, and analyze data in real-time, leveraging AI to personalize experiences, predict future trends, and optimize business operations. Synerise is science-oriented, focusing on developing the best AI talent in the region. Beyond its commercial platform, the company offers open-source projects that benefit various industries beyond its core markets, including cancer drugs and generic medications development. Synerise won multiple awards for its achievements in AI and behavioral modeling, and consistently delivers state-of-the-art results. Synerise also actively supports educational initiatives, scientific research, and community projects. For more information about Synerise and its advanced AI and big data technology solutions, visit synerise.com

About VTEX

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) is the composable and complete commerce platform that delivers more efficiency and less maintenance to organizations seeking to make smarter IT investments and modernize their tech stack. Through its pragmatic composability approach, VTEX empowers brands, distributors, and retailers with unparalleled flexibility and comprehensive solutions, enabling them to invest solely in what provides a clear business advantage and boosts profitability. VTEX is trusted by 2,600 global B2C and B2B customers, including Carrefour, Colgate, Motorola, Sony, Stanley Black & Decker, and Whirlpool, having 3,500 active online stores across 43 countries (as of FY ended on December 31, 2023). For more information, visit www.vtex.com.

