Synetic Technologies Launches Remote Employee Device Management Service

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Synetic Technologies, a trusted leader in IT asset disposition and data security, has announced the launch of its innovative Remote Employee Device Management Service. This new solution is purpose-built to help companies manage distributed IT assets more efficiently, delivering 30% higher recovery rates, reducing labor demands, and protecting sensitive data with certified data destruction.