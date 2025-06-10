Synetic Technologies Launches Remote Employee Device Management Service

Synetic Technologies has introduced a new Remote Employee Device Management Service to help businesses efficiently manage and recover IT assets from remote and hybrid employees. The service boosts laptop recovery rates by 30%, lowers operational overhead, and enhances data security through certified data destruction. With distributed workforces presenting logistical and security challenges, Synetic's solution offers end-to-end logistics, real-time tracking, and secure processing — all while reducing demands on internal teams. The process includes certified data erasure, a 75%+ remarketing rate for recovered devices, and an environmentally responsible, zero-landfill recycling commitment. Founded in 1999, Synetic Technologies provides industry-leading IT Asset Management (ITAM) and IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) services, holding certifications such as R2v3 and NAID AAA.
KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Synetic Technologies, a trusted leader in IT asset disposition and data security, has announced the launch of its innovative Remote Employee Device Management Service. This new solution is purpose-built to help companies manage distributed IT assets more efficiently, delivering 30% higher recovery rates, reducing labor demands, and protecting sensitive data with certified data destruction.
With remote and hybrid workforces becoming the norm, businesses are facing costly logistical and security challenges tied to device recovery and disposition. Synetic's new service directly addresses this gap, providing end-to-end logistics, tracking, and secure processing, all with minimal lift required from the client's internal teams.
"The simple truth is, for most companies, preparing boxes, creating shipping labels, sending reminders, and processing devices is not their core competency," said Todd Leach, Chief Commercial Officer at Synetic Technologies. "Our team is optimized to recover more assets, ensure certified data destruction and return real profit back to our clients in a streamlined, easy to manage process."
Key Benefits:
- 30% Increase in Laptop Recovery Rates
- Reduced Operational Costs and IT Burden
- No Need for In-House Recovery Teams
- Certified, Secure Data Destruction with Full Chain of Custody
Synetic's comprehensive approach includes real-time tracking, certified data erasure, 75%+ remarketed devices and environmentally responsible recycling when needed— all delivered with enterprise-level compliance and care.
Comprehensive IT Lifecycle Services
Synetic offers a robust suite of services specifically designed for enterprises with complex IT asset management needs:
- Secure Data Sanitization: Certified data destruction methodologies that meet the strictest regulatory standards
- Comprehensive Compliance Documentation: Detailed chain-of-custody tracking and certification
- Value Recovery Programs: Maximized return on investment through strategic remarketing channels
- Zero-Landfill Commitment: Guaranteed environmentally responsible recycling for all materials
About Synetic Technologies
Founded in 1999, Synetic Technologies specializes in secure and sustainable IT Asset Management (ITAM) and IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) solutions. With a focus on innovation, security, and compliance, Synetic helps organizations maximize their technology investments while minimizing risk. Synetic holds multiple industry certifications, including R2v3 and NAID AAA Certification.
Media Contact
Cailey Ryan, Synetic Technologies, 1 9135587449, [email protected], www.synetic.com
SOURCE Synetic Technologies
