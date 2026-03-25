Syngulon announces licensing agreement with Elanco Animal Health

SYNGULON SRL, a biotechnology company specializing in genetic technologies for industrial fermentation, and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, a global leader in animal health, today announced Elanco has obtained a worldwide license to Syngulon's proprietary bacteriocin based microbial selection technologies for use in the development and manufacture of animal health products.

CHARLEROI, Belgium, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SYNGULON SRL, a biotechnology company specializing in genetic technologies for industrial fermentation, and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, a global leader in animal health, today announced Elanco has obtained a worldwide license to Syngulon's proprietary bacteriocin based microbial selection technologies for use in the development and manufacture of animal health products.

The licensed technology enhances microbial stability and efficiency in industrial fermentation processes, supporting the production of recombinant proteins and plasmid DNA. This collaboration aligns with Elanco's science-based approach to delivering transformative innovations that address unmet customer needs.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Elanco, a global leader in animal health, to enable broader application of our antibiotic-free fermentation technologies," said Guy Hélin, Chief Executive Officer of Syngulon. "This non-exclusive agreement validates the strength of our platform and supports our mission to provide innovative, sustainable solutions."

"We are excited to work with Syngulon," said Mayur Patel, DVM, MVSc, MBA, Vice President, Global Research & Development at Elanco Animal Health. "Their bacteriocin-based technology represents an important advancement in microbial fermentation and supports our commitment to consistently deliver high-impact innovative solutions for animal health."

Both companies emphasized their shared commitment to innovation, responsible biotechnology, and the development of next-generation animal health products.

About Syngulon

SYNGULON SRL is a biotechnology company based in Belgium focused on the development of proprietary genetic technologies that improve microbial stability and performance in industrial fermentation. Syngulon's platforms enable antibiotic-free selection systems designed to increase efficiency, sustainability, and regulatory acceptability in biomanufacturing.

ABOUT ELANCO

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders and society as a whole. With 70 years of animal health heritage, we are committed to breaking boundaries and going beyond to help our customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on our local and global communities. At Elanco, we are driven by our vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life and our purpose – all to Go Beyond for Animals, Customers, Society and Our People. Learn more at www.elanco.com.

Media Contact

Guy HELIN, SYNGULON, 32 475470708, [email protected], https://syngulon.com/

SOURCE SYNGULON