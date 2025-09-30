Synne Cellars Brings a Fresh Vision to the Iconic Hollywood Schoolhouse in Woodinville

"We're thrilled to make the Hollywood Schoolhouse our new home, and we look forward to welcoming guests into a space where vibrant, authentic wines meet one of Woodinville's most iconic settings." – Isaac Schmid, Owner and Winemaker Post this

Synne Cellars crafts wines without added sugars, animal products, or chemical agents—meticulously eliminating inflammatory compounds such as histamines and mycotoxins. The result is biologically superior wines that minimize headaches and allergic reactions, while showcasing the character of Washington's vineyards. From bold Syrahs to elegant Chardonnays, each bottle reflects a philosophy of conscious sipping and terroir expression.

The new tasting room offers curated tasting flights that rotate monthly, designed to highlight the range of Synne's portfolio. While walk-ins are welcome, groups of six or more are encouraged to make reservations. Beyond tastings, the Hollywood Schoolhouse location will host year-round events including live music, winemaker-led tastings, and seasonal celebrations—creating a destination where wine, culture, and community come together.

By partnering with sustainable, regenerative, and organic vineyards across Washington, Synne Cellars ensures every bottle supports healthy soils and a thriving ecosystem. Their move into the Hollywood Schoolhouse cements their role in Woodinville's wine community, offering guests an unforgettable experience at one of the region's most beloved landmarks.

For more information or to book a tasting, visit www.synnecellars.com or call (425) 236-1835.

About Synne Cellars

Founded in 2016 by Isaac Schmid and co-owned with Nova Chamberlain, Synne Cellars crafts award-winning, additive-free wines in Woodinville, Washington. With a focus on natural production methods, Synne delivers pure, terroir-expressive varietals that prioritize both health and enjoyment. Discover the movement to sip consciously at www.synnecellars.com.

