Synteq Digital Appoints Jaime Leverton and Robert Fedrock to Board of Directors

Taras Kulyk, CEO of Synteq Digital, said, "We are in the process of building out a new advisory board to strengthen our industry relationships and strategic approach. The appointment of Robert and Jaime represents an important next step in Synteq Digital's continued growth in the digital asset mining and HPC data center industries. Robert is a career investment banker with significant M&A transaction experience under his belt, and as the former CEO of one of the world's largest publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies, Jaime brings a wealth of knowledge of both the HPC data center and digital mining industries. Together, they will help guide our team toward our next phase of growth."

A transformational leader with a proven track record for accelerating growth, Jaime Leverton has served as the driving force behind the operational re-imagining of some of North America's most important technology companies. Throughout a career spanning 25 years, Jaime has served in a series of senior executive roles with eStruxture Data Centers, Cogeco Peer 1, National Bank, BlackBerry, Bell Canada, IBM, Hut 8, and now as the CEO of a stealth mode company that is creating the next great opportunity in crypto -- coming in 2025. She is an award-winning and strategic professional known for leading and transforming operations, accelerating revenues, and pushing the boundaries of innovation.

Jaime Leverton shared, "I've seen firsthand the immense change that both digital mining and the data management sector have faced in recent years. Synteq Digital sits at the cusp of both of these industries and provides a unique proposition to drive progress for the future of digital assets. I look forward to working with the team to continue expanding their impact across HPC and digital asset mining infrastructure."

Robert Fedrock has over 20 years of investment banking advisory and private equity investing experience at both bank-owned and independent Canadian investment dealers. Currently Robert is a managing director and partner at Origin Merchant Partners, a leading North American independent investment bank with offices in the United States and Canada. Previously, Robert had extensive experience as a mergers & acquisitions advisor at CIBC World Markets, Genuity Capital Markets, and Canaccord Genuity. Robert has broad experience working with companies across industries on M&A advisory and restructuring assignments.

"Synteq Digital is uniquely positioned to provide solutions for the fast-growing field of HPC, in light of the increasing demand for AI processing, as well as the digital asset industry that relies on the highest-quality and most efficient hardware. I see a great opportunity for Synteq Digital to be a key provider of the infrastructure needed to move both these industries forward, and I am very excited to lend my experience in investment banking and private equity to Synteq Digital's business trajectory," remarked Robert Fedrock.

With a combined leadership experience of over 45 years, the expanded Board of Directors underscores Synteq Digital's commitment to driving innovation and excellence in the rapidly evolving digital mining and HPC sectors.

