Synterex Launches its AgileWriter™ Clinical Document Development Tool

AgileWriter can input a variety of source formats, extracting essential information and integrating rich biochemistry knowledge to craft documents in natural language while presenting information at a reading level suitable to the public. It is also one of the only medical communications tools built by design to adhere to the W3C® Authoring Tool Accessibility Guidelines (ATAG), maximizing the intersection between technology and accessibility.

"Plain language clinical and regulatory documents take time to generate—in some cases weeks—which is valuable time that clinical trial sponsors and sites need to get their study started," said Synterex President Jeanette Towles. "AgileWriter can accelerate the document creation process, helping to get new treatments to patients faster and more efficiently. Every day a patient waits for a therapy they need is a day too long. Furthermore, for every day a drug is not on the market, it can cost a company millions of dollars; our tool can help companies reinvest that time and money into their R&D."

AgileWriter evolves with each use, incorporating feedback to self-optimize. Its flexibility will extend to trial protocols, investigator brochures, data reports, and even regulatory submissions. It is an all-in-one tool designed for today's demanding clinical landscape.

About Synterex, Inc.:

Synterex is a woman-owned, disability-owned clinical and regulatory consulting firm specializing in agile-based project management methodology, automation, and AI-driven technologies. Delivering quality regulatory documentation requires navigating an evolving landscape influenced by regulators, research committees, healthcare professionals, and—most importantly—the scientific method itself.

At Synterex, we forge lasting and meaningful relationships that flex with the dynamic nature of science and technology.

