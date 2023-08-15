Synterex Makes the 2023 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

"As a woman- and disability-owned business, our journey has not always been easy, but making the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to all the hard work, passion, and collaborative spirit of our employees," said Synterex President Jeanette Towles. Tweet this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Synterex ranked No. 930 on the Inc. 5000. To view the complete list, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

Inclusion in the 2023 Inc. 5000 marks yet another impressive accomplishment for Synterex, which has been gaining increased recognition for its impactful work in the clinical and regulatory consulting industry. Within the past few years, Synterex was named a Fast 50 company by Boston Business Journal in both 2022 and 2023 and was named the United States Small Business Administration 2022 Home-based Business of the Year for Massachusetts and New England.

About Synterex, Inc.:

Synterex is a WBENC-Certified Women's Business Enterprise and disability-owned clinical and regulatory consulting firm that provides clinical development solutions.

Delivering quality regulatory documentation requires navigating an evolving landscape influenced by regulators, research committees, healthcare professionals, and—most importantly—the scientific method itself.

At Synterex, we forge lasting and meaningful relationships that flex with the dynamic nature of science and technology.

Our staffers are seasoned and dedicated, with extensive experience doing the work hands-on as well as building and leading teams. We are committed to applying our years of experience and current subject matter and technical knowledge to help clients deliver important new therapies to patients in an expedient manner.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

