Synterex Named as the Disability:IN Disabled-Owned Business Enterprise (DOBE) of the Year

"Through its revolutionary document generation tool, AgileWriter, [Synterex] has…enhanced the efficiency of the medical communications process, reduced costs and prioritized accessibility–making it a very worthy recipient of the 2024 DOBE of the Year Award." -Jill D. Houghton, CEO, Disability:IN

When founding Synterex, President Jeanette Towles drew passion and determination from her family's experiences with disability after witnessing the challenges they faced in the healthcare system and the lack of available treatments at the time.

"We are deeply honored to receive this award and are proud to be recognized as an exemplary disability-owned business," Jeanette noted. "Over the years, we've had the privilege of supporting thousands of clinical trial patients through our work. This experience has only fueled our passion to do more. Looking ahead, we're thrilled about the potential to help even more individuals, especially as we tackle the critical issue of health literacy with our proprietary technology. By bridging the gap between complex medical information and patient comprehension, we're not just facilitating trials – we're empowering patients to make informed decisions about their health and potentially life-changing treatments."

Disability:IN is the leading nonprofit resource for business disability inclusion worldwide. Their network of over 500 corporations expands opportunities for people with disabilities across enterprises. Their central office and 18 affiliates serve as the collective voice to effect change for people with disabilities in business.

"Synterex has consistently demonstrated robust growth across various dimensions – from service diversification and innovation to global expansion and financial success," said Jill D. Houghton, President & CEO of Disability:IN. "Through its revolutionary document generation tool, AgileWriter, the company has streamlined and enhanced the efficiency of the medical communications process, reduced costs and prioritized accessibility – making it a very worthy recipient of the 2024 DOBE of the Year Award."

About Synterex, Inc.:

Synterex is a woman-owned, disability-owned global clinical and regulatory consulting firm specializing in agile-based project management methodology, automation, and AI-driven technologies.

At Synterex, we forge lasting and meaningful relationships that flex with the dynamic nature of science and technology.

Synterex is the home of AgileWriter™, an AI-enabled authoring platform for clinical documentation that prioritizes accessibility; more information on this tool can be found at www.synterex.com/agilewriter.

Media Contact

