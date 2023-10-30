Synterex Named to Inc.'s Second Annual Power Partner Awards

"It is an honor to be able to participate in such rewarding work and to deliver on our promise to truly serve as an extension of the client's team," said Synterex President Jeanette Towles. Post this

"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.

"We are incredibly thankful to our clients for supporting our business and allowing us to assist them in their mission to get innovative new therapies to patients who need them. It is an honor to be able to participate in such rewarding work and to deliver on our promise to truly serve as an extension of the client's team," said Synterex President Jeanette Towles.

Inclusion in Inc.'s Power Partner list marks yet another impressive accomplishment for Synterex, which has been gaining increased recognition for its impactful work in the clinical and regulatory consulting industry. Earlier this year, Synterex made the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Synterex was also named a Fast 50 company by Boston Business Journal in both 2022 and 2023 and was named the United States Small Business Administration 2022 Home-based Business of the Year for Massachusetts and New England.

About Inc. Business Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit https://www.inc.com/.

About Synterex, Inc.:

Synterex is a woman-owned, disability-owned clinical and regulatory consulting firm specializing in agile-based project management methodology, automation, and AI-driven technologies. Delivering quality regulatory documentation requires navigating an evolving landscape influenced by regulators, research committees, healthcare professionals, and—most importantly—the scientific method itself.

At Synterex, we forge lasting and meaningful relationships that flex with the dynamic nature of science and technology.

