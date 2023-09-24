Synterex Wins Biotech Week Boston's Sustainability Initiative Award

"We are proud to be recognized as a company that leverages innovation to improve environmental impact." Tweet this

"We are proud to be recognized as a company that leverages innovation to improve environmental impact," said Synterex President Jeanette Towles. "Thank you to our Green Team for planning and implementing new ways to make Synterex more sustainable and for ensuring we are making consistent progress toward our goals."

Synterex was also a finalist for the Talent Acceleration award. This award recognizes an organization that has shown exceptional aptitude for training workers to develop the skills they need to thrive in the rapidly growing biopharmaceutical industry. To be considered, a company must offer a best-in-class training and development program with a proven track record of excellence that sets a new standard for the industry at large.

You can find out more about the prestigious BWB Awards here: BWB Awards (informaconnect.com)

For more information on Synterex and its leadership, visit: www.synterex.com.

About Synterex, Inc.:

Synterex is a WBENC-Certified Women's Business Enterprise and disability-owned clinical and regulatory consulting firm that provides clinical development solutions.

Delivering quality regulatory documentation requires navigating an evolving landscape influenced by regulators, research committees, healthcare professionals, and—most importantly—the scientific method itself.

At Synterex, we forge lasting and meaningful relationships that flex with the dynamic nature of science and technology.

About Biotech Week Boston (BWB):

BWB is dedicated to accelerating the business of biotechnology through new ideas, science, technology, and partnerships to make a positive impact on patient health. It is a festival of leading events spanning the drug development value chain, giving you access to the most inventive scientific minds and business leaders in Boston and around the world. You'll meet thought-leaders and potential partners from discovery, financing, manufacturing, clinical trials, who can help drive you closer to success. It's an unparalleled opportunity to meet and do business with those who are shaping our industry's future, from researchers and investors, to CEOs and founders.

Media Contact

Jeanette Towles, Synterex, 1 888-760-9906, [email protected], https://synterex.com/

SOURCE Synterex