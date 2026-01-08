Syntes AI Announces Integration With OpenAI to Power Trusted, Actionable Enterprise AI Agents

"Syntes AI is focused on the hardest problem in enterprise AI: turning fragmented data into trusted, explainable action," said Andrei Lavrov, Co-CEO of Syntes AI. Post this

"OpenAI delivers powerful reasoning and generation capabilities," said Christopher Ramsey, Co-CEO of Syntes AI. "What enterprises are missing is the ability to apply those capabilities to real operations with context, governance, and control. Syntes AI provides that execution layer, making it possible to use advanced models in production, not just experimentation."

With the integration, Syntes AI customers can:

Use OpenAI models for reasoning, summarization, and generation while grounding responses in a live enterprise knowledge graph





Build and deploy AI agents that take governed actions across multiple systems, rather than only providing recommendations





Maintain explainability, auditability, and human-in-the-loop controls for every AI-driven decision





Use OpenAI alongside other models, preserving a flexible and model-agnostic architecture

"Syntes AI is focused on the hardest problem in enterprise AI: turning fragmented data into trusted, explainable action," said Andrei Lavrov, Co-CEO of Syntes AI. "This integration supports our goal of making advanced AI models usable, safe, and valuable at enterprise scale."

The OpenAI integration is available immediately to Syntes AI customers across industries, including retail and e-commerce, financial services, media, construction, and enterprise operations.

About Syntes AI

Syntes AI is a next-generation enterprise AI platform that transforms fragmented data into trusted, actionable intelligence. By unifying structured and unstructured data into a live enterprise knowledge graph and enabling governed AI agents, Syntes AI allows teams to reason with context, act across systems, and maintain trust, transparency, and control. Learn more at www.syntes.ai.

