Syntes AI Announces Integration With OpenAI to Power Trusted, Actionable Enterprise AI Agents

Syntes AI announced a native integration with OpenAI that enables enterprises to deploy trusted AI agents grounded in live business data. By combining OpenAI models with Syntes AI's execution and governance layer, organizations can move beyond AI copilots and safely execute real workflows across enterprise systems.
NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Syntes AI announced a native integration with OpenAI that allows enterprises to combine OpenAI's large language models with Syntes AI's enterprise execution platform. The integration enables organizations to deploy AI agents that reason over live business data, operate within enterprise governance policies, and execute actions across systems.
Many organizations have adopted AI copilots and chat interfaces, but struggle to move beyond insight and recommendations. Syntes AI addresses this challenge by providing the enterprise context, controls, and execution capabilities required to operate AI reliably in production environments. By integrating OpenAI models into its platform, Syntes AI allows customers to ground AI outputs in their own data and safely execute real workflows across systems such as ERP, CRM, commerce platforms, and analytics tools.
"OpenAI delivers powerful reasoning and generation capabilities," said Christopher Ramsey, Co-CEO of Syntes AI. "What enterprises are missing is the ability to apply those capabilities to real operations with context, governance, and control. Syntes AI provides that execution layer, making it possible to use advanced models in production, not just experimentation."
With the integration, Syntes AI customers can:
- Use OpenAI models for reasoning, summarization, and generation while grounding responses in a live enterprise knowledge graph
- Build and deploy AI agents that take governed actions across multiple systems, rather than only providing recommendations
- Maintain explainability, auditability, and human-in-the-loop controls for every AI-driven decision
- Use OpenAI alongside other models, preserving a flexible and model-agnostic architecture
"Syntes AI is focused on the hardest problem in enterprise AI: turning fragmented data into trusted, explainable action," said Andrei Lavrov, Co-CEO of Syntes AI. "This integration supports our goal of making advanced AI models usable, safe, and valuable at enterprise scale."
The OpenAI integration is available immediately to Syntes AI customers across industries, including retail and e-commerce, financial services, media, construction, and enterprise operations.
About Syntes AI
Syntes AI is a next-generation enterprise AI platform that transforms fragmented data into trusted, actionable intelligence. By unifying structured and unstructured data into a live enterprise knowledge graph and enabling governed AI agents, Syntes AI allows teams to reason with context, act across systems, and maintain trust, transparency, and control. Learn more at www.syntes.ai.
Media Contact
Liz Njoroge, Syntes AI, 1 202-966-5000, [email protected], www.syntes.ai
SOURCE Syntes AI
Share this article