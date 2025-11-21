Syntes AI Launches Enterprise AI Execution Layer to Help Companies Scale Agentic AI

"Companies are ready to move beyond copilots toward AI that can take action," said Andrei Lavrov, Co-CEO and Chief Science Officer of Syntes AI. "Our platform creates the unified context and memory that AI needs to operate reliably inside enterprise workflows at scale." Post this

The platform unifies structured and unstructured data from core business systems into a live knowledge graph. It adds two-way connectors and governed agents that can analyze, decide, and execute tasks. Agents work across CRMs, ERPs, commerce platforms, financial tools, and internal applications while maintaining audit trails, system-level guardrails, and human approvals. This creates an AI data foundation and orchestration layer that enables safe, explainable automation across the organization.

"Companies are ready to move beyond copilots toward AI that can take action," said Andrei Lavrov, Co-CEO and Chief Science Officer of Syntes AI. "Our platform creates the unified context and memory that AI needs to operate reliably inside enterprise workflows at scale."

Organizations use Syntes AI to reduce margin loss, improve compliance, manage inventory, drive revenue, and automate cross-system operations with transparent, governed agents.

Syntes AI is an enterprise AI platform that connects data, systems, and agentic workflows into a single execution layer. The platform supports real-time reasoning and action through governed agents designed for retail, financial services, consumer brands, media, and other data-intensive industries. For more information, visit syntes.ai.

