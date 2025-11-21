Syntes AI Launches Enterprise AI Execution Layer to Help Companies Scale Agentic AI

Syntes AI has launched its Enterprise AI Execution Layer, a platform that helps companies scale agentic AI by unifying data and enabling governed AI agents across CRMs, ERPs, commerce, and financial systems. The platform addresses the limitations of copilots and disconnected applications, helping organizations automate work and deliver measurable business outcomes.
NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Syntes AI today introduced its Enterprise AI Execution Layer, a platform that gives organizations the data foundation and governance needed to scale agentic AI across the enterprise. This type of AI adoption has not been possible with today's standard copilots and workflow tools, which lack memory, unified context, and cross-system orchestration.
As companies adopt AI, many encounter the same limitation: copilots can answer questions but cannot operate across systems or take actions that require context, history, or oversight. Fragmented data and disconnected applications make it difficult for AI to automate work or support decisions. Industry research shows that more than 95 percent of enterprise AI pilots fail to scale for these reasons. Syntes AI solves these challenges.
The platform unifies structured and unstructured data from core business systems into a live knowledge graph. It adds two-way connectors and governed agents that can analyze, decide, and execute tasks. Agents work across CRMs, ERPs, commerce platforms, financial tools, and internal applications while maintaining audit trails, system-level guardrails, and human approvals. This creates an AI data foundation and orchestration layer that enables safe, explainable automation across the organization.
"Companies are ready to move beyond copilots toward AI that can take action," said Andrei Lavrov, Co-CEO and Chief Science Officer of Syntes AI. "Our platform creates the unified context and memory that AI needs to operate reliably inside enterprise workflows at scale."
Organizations use Syntes AI to reduce margin loss, improve compliance, manage inventory, drive revenue, and automate cross-system operations with transparent, governed agents.
Syntes AI is an enterprise AI platform that connects data, systems, and agentic workflows into a single execution layer. The platform supports real-time reasoning and action through governed agents designed for retail, financial services, consumer brands, media, and other data-intensive industries. For more information, visit syntes.ai.
