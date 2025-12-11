Syntes AI Now Available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace, Expanding Access to Enterprise AI Execution Layer

Syntes AI announced its enterprise AI platform is now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Through this listing, organizations can easily review product capabilities, evaluate deployment options, and connect with Syntes AI within their existing Azure environment. The Syntes AI platform enables companies to unify data, establish a live enterprise knowledge graph, and deploy governed AI agents that operate safely across business systems. Azure Marketplace availability offers enterprises a lower-friction purchasing and evaluation experience backed by Microsoft's trusted ecosystem.
NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Syntes AI today announced that its enterprise AI platform is now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. The listing provides organizations with a direct, trusted channel to discover, evaluate, and purchase Syntes AI within their existing cloud procurement and security workflows.
Through Azure Marketplace, customers can access product information, review platform capabilities, and request demonstrations with the Syntes AI team while staying inside Azure's governance and compliance framework.
"Our goal is to help companies move from AI experimentation to real operational impact," said Andrei Lavrov, Co-CEO of Syntes AI. "Azure Marketplace makes it simpler for organizations to take the first step in evaluating Syntes AI in an environment they already trust. As enterprises search for safe and practical ways to deploy AI agents, this partnership removes adoption friction and accelerates time to value."
Syntes AI enables enterprises to connect previously siloed systems and create a live, explainable knowledge graph that supports governed AI execution. The platform provides real-time context, data lineage, and policy-aware orchestration so AI agents can analyze, decide, and act across applications with full auditability. Organizations can now evaluate these capabilities directly within their Microsoft cloud environment.
The listing is available at:
https://marketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/product/saas/syntes-ai.syntes-ai
About Syntes AI
Syntes AI is an enterprise AI platform that connects data, systems, and agentic workflows into a single execution layer. The platform supports real-time reasoning and action through governed agents designed for retail, financial services, consumer brands, media, and other data-intensive industries. For more information, visit syntes.ai.
Media Contact
Liz Njoroge, Syntes AI, 1 202-221-9119, [email protected], www.syntes.ai
SOURCE Syntes AI
Share this article