Syntes AI Now Available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace, Expanding Access to Enterprise AI Execution Layer

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Syntes AI today announced that its enterprise AI platform is now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. The listing provides organizations with a direct, trusted channel to discover, evaluate, and purchase Syntes AI within their existing cloud procurement and security workflows.

Through Azure Marketplace, customers can access product information, review platform capabilities, and request demonstrations with the Syntes AI team while staying inside Azure's governance and compliance framework.