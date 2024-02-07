Synthesizing and Decoding Posttranslational Modifications of Disordered Proteins, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The impact of posttranslational modifications on protein structure is seldom investigated, leaving a gap in the knowledge of how posttranslational modifications modulate protein function. Post this

However, unravelling the precise effects of these modifications on proteins is challenging because of difficulties in obtaining proteins bearing site-specific modifications for structural and functional studies. Furthermore, the impact of posttranslational modifications on protein structure is seldom investigated, leaving a gap in the knowledge of how posttranslational modifications modulate protein function.

In this webinar, assistant professor Dr. Anne Conibear from the Technical University of Vienna (TU Wien) will present her work toward understanding the structural effects of posttranslational modifications in intrinsically disordered proteins.

In the first part, she will demonstrate how solid-phase peptide synthesis provides access to modified peptides for structural studies and how protein semi-synthesis tools can generate site-specifically modified and segmentally isotope-labelled proteins for nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy. Her studies reveal how integrating chemical protein synthesis with structural biology allows scientists to gain new insights into the impact of protein posttranslational modifications on protein structure, dynamics and regulation.

Dr. Luísa Aguiar, Field Application Specialist from Gyros Protein Technologies, will join the second part of the webinar, where they will take attendees on a more hands-on and practical session to some of the considerations of synthesizing peptides with posttranslational modifications, including technical strategies such as optimized amino acid deliveries on automated synthesizers, as well as ongoing challenges for an open discussion with the audience.

Don't miss this chance to learn about the latest research in posttranslational protein modifications and a unique opportunity to obtain technical insights to synthesize these challenging peptides.

Register for this exciting webinar about leveraging the chemical synthesis of posttranslationally modified peptides to study proteins using state-of-the-art peptide technology.

Join the experts for the live webinar on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 10am EST (4pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Synthesizing and Decoding Posttranslational Modifications of Disordered Proteins.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], www.xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks