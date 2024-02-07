Synthesizing and Decoding Posttranslational Modifications of Disordered Proteins, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about leveraging the chemical synthesis of posttranslationally modified peptides to study proteins using state-of-the-art peptide technology. Attendees will learn how posttranslational modifications regulate the structures and biological roles of proteins. The featured speakers will share strategies for accessing proteins with site-specific posttranslational modifications for structural and biochemical experiments. Attendees will gain insights into the considerations and approaches to manual and automated synthesis of modified peptides. The speakers will also share practical strategies for addressing some of the challenges of synthesizing difficult sequences.
TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Explore the structural impact of posttranslational modifications, chemical synthesis strategies, and their impact on novel drug design in this informative webinar.
Posttranslational modifications regulate the location, interactions and destruction of a protein, controlling fundamental cellular processes that are highly relevant in novel drug modality design.
However, unravelling the precise effects of these modifications on proteins is challenging because of difficulties in obtaining proteins bearing site-specific modifications for structural and functional studies. Furthermore, the impact of posttranslational modifications on protein structure is seldom investigated, leaving a gap in the knowledge of how posttranslational modifications modulate protein function.
In this webinar, assistant professor Dr. Anne Conibear from the Technical University of Vienna (TU Wien) will present her work toward understanding the structural effects of posttranslational modifications in intrinsically disordered proteins.
In the first part, she will demonstrate how solid-phase peptide synthesis provides access to modified peptides for structural studies and how protein semi-synthesis tools can generate site-specifically modified and segmentally isotope-labelled proteins for nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy. Her studies reveal how integrating chemical protein synthesis with structural biology allows scientists to gain new insights into the impact of protein posttranslational modifications on protein structure, dynamics and regulation.
Dr. Luísa Aguiar, Field Application Specialist from Gyros Protein Technologies, will join the second part of the webinar, where they will take attendees on a more hands-on and practical session to some of the considerations of synthesizing peptides with posttranslational modifications, including technical strategies such as optimized amino acid deliveries on automated synthesizers, as well as ongoing challenges for an open discussion with the audience.
Don't miss this chance to learn about the latest research in posttranslational protein modifications and a unique opportunity to obtain technical insights to synthesize these challenging peptides.
Register for this exciting webinar about leveraging the chemical synthesis of posttranslationally modified peptides to study proteins using state-of-the-art peptide technology.
Join the experts for the live webinar on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 10am EST (4pm CET/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Synthesizing and Decoding Posttranslational Modifications of Disordered Proteins.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], www.xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article