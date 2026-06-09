Synthetic Bone Graft Materials Show Promise for Dental Implant Procedures

A new systematic review published in the *Journal of Oral Implantology* finds that synthetic, or alloplastic, bone graft materials show promising results for dental implant-related bone regeneration procedures. Researchers from the University of Bristol Dental School analyzed 53 studies and found that materials such as biphasic calcium phosphate, beta-tricalcium phosphate, hydroxyapatite, bioactive glass, calcium sulfate, and polymer-based grafts supported new bone formation across guided-bone regeneration, sinus augmentation, and alveolar ridge preservation procedures. Implant survival rates frequently exceeded 90%, with some studies reporting rates as high as 100%. While the findings suggest alloplastic materials may perform comparably to traditional grafting materials, the authors note that variations in study design and moderate to high risks of bias limit definitive conclusions.
GLEN ALLEN, Va., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Journal of Oral Implantology – Bone regeneration procedures have become vital to implant dentistry, helping clinicians rebuild lost bone and improve long-term outcomes for dental implants. After tooth loss, the jawbone naturally begins to be resorbed. Until now, bone taken from the patient has been considered the gold standard for grafting; however, concerns about donor-site morbidity, limited availability, and patient acceptance have prompted researchers to investigate alternatives.
Researchers from the University of Bristol Dental School in Bristol, United Kingdom, recently published a systematic review in the Journal of Oral Implantology analyzing 53 studies that examined whether synthetic, or alloplastic, bone graft materials perform as effectively as traditional grafting materials used in procedures, such as guided-bone regeneration (GBR), sinus augmentation (SA), and alveolar ridge preservation (ARP). Lead author Malika Harish Hindocha, BDS, MSc, and colleagues state, "The main objective was to determine which bone grafting material is superior for GBR, by systematically searching and analyzing the current literature."
The investigators reviewed randomized controlled trials and controlled clinical trials identified through searches of MEDLINE, Embase, and CENTRAL databases. The review evaluated a range of synthetic graft materials, including biphasic calcium phosphate (BCP), beta-tricalcium phosphate (β-TCP), hydroxyapatite (HA), bioactive glass, calcium sulfate, and polymer-based materials.
The authors found that alloplastic graft materials consistently supported new bone formation across GBR, SA, and ARP procedures, with implant survival rates frequently exceeding 90% and in some cases reaching 100%. Biphasic calcium phosphate, particularly formulations containing 60% hydroxyapatite and 40% β-TCP, was the most widely studied synthetic graft and generally produced clinical and volumetric outcomes comparable to those of xenograft and autogenous materials.
Despite these promising findings, the authors emphasized that variations in study methods, protocols, healing times, and outcome measurements limited direct comparisons among studies. Many of the investigations also carried moderate to high risks of bias, making definitive conclusions difficult.
Hindocha and colleagues conclude, "that alloplastic materials are showing promising results with bone regeneration procedures. The most widely studied alloplastic graft appears to be BCP, formulated at 60% HA and 40% β-TCP. Alloplastic materials do appear to show comparable results to [demineralized bovine bone mineral], which is one of the most well-documented materials for this procedure."
Full text of the article, "Bone Regeneration Techniques for Dental Implant Placement Comparing the Effect of Graft Material on Bone Volume and Long-Term Graft Stability," Journal of Oral Implantology, Vol. 52, No. 3, 2026, is available at http://www.joionline.org
About Journal of Oral Implantology
The Journal of Oral Implantology is the official publication of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry and the American Academy of Implant Prosthodontics. It provides valuable information to general dentists, oral surgeons, prosthodontists, periodontists, scientists, clinicians, laboratory owners and technicians, manufacturers, and educators. JOI distinguishes itself as the first and oldest journal in the world devoted exclusively to implant dentistry. For more information about the journal or society, please visit: http://www.joionline.org
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SOURCE Journal of Oral Implantology
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