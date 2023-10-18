Synthetic Co-Polymer Nanodisc Enabling Near-Native Membrane Protein Assays, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Although they represent about a third of the proteins encoded in the human genome, they are targeted by roughly 70% of the currently approved drugs. Tweet this

Although they represent about a third of the proteins encoded in the human genome, they are targeted by roughly 70% of the currently approved drugs. Unfortunately, at par with their biomedical relevance is the difficulty of characterizing them. To do so has traditionally involved removing them from their native environment and replacing the membrane with detergents. Alas, detergents are a poor replacement for the membrane, often leading to loss of stability and function. Moreover, finding the best detergent is a time-consuming process. Even with access to the best detergent, excess detergent is a necessity, which can affect downstream applications.

Polymers — made of alternating acidic and hydrophobic groups — can integrate into the membrane and self-assemble so-called native nanodisc. All of this happens in a single-step reaction, without ever using detergents. By keeping the membrane protein always surrounded by their native lipids, function should be preserved.

Join this webinar to gain insights into the application of synthetic co-polymer nanodisc to solubilize and stabilize membrane proteins for further characterization.

Join Dr. Mario Leutert, Postdoctoral Researcher, Institute of Molecular Systems Biology at ETH Zurich; and Dr. Felipe Merino, Head of Cryo-EM, Cube Biotech, for the live webinar on Thursday, November 02, 2023, at 10am EDT (3pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Synthetic Co-Polymer Nanodisc Enabling Near-Native Membrane Protein Assays.

