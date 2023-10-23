Synthetic Turf Council Honors AstroTurf as 2023 Award Recipient for Single Field Sports Project of the Year

The Synthetic Turf Council honored AstroTurf as the recipient of the 2023 Single Field Sports Project of the Year at the sixth Annual STC Awards Ceremony during the Annual Conference and 20th Anniversary Celebration in New Orleans, Louisiana.

DALTON, Ga., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On October 16, 2023, the Synthetic Turf Council honored AstroTurf as the recipient of the 2023 Single Field Sports Project of the Year at the sixth Annual STC Awards Ceremony during the Annual Conference and 20th Anniversary Celebration in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The STC Single Field Sports Project of the Year Award recognizes an outstanding sports project installed by an STC member company that exhibits innovation and quality reflective of the STC mission. AstroTurf is the winner for their installation for Duke University Field Hockey.

Duke University Field Hockey made history as the first collegiate team in the United States to install AstroTurf's Poligras Tokyo GT (Green Technology) field hockey system. This state-of-the-art turf was installed at Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium in June 2022, marking a significant milestone in eco-friendly athletic surfaces in the country.

The standout feature of the project is the blue Tokyo GT turf, specially designed for the Tokyo Olympics. It consists of 60 percent sugar cane, a sustainable crop that actively captures CO2 from the atmosphere. By incorporating this renewable material, the field saves water, conserves resources, and reduces carbon dioxide emissions.

This pioneering project by Duke University Field Hockey, in collaboration with AstroTurf, demonstrates their commitment to sustainability, innovation, and providing student-athletes with an exceptional playing surface. By introducing the first Poligras Tokyo GT field in the United States, they pave the way for the future of eco-friendly field hockey surfaces and set a shining example for other institutions and sports organizations to follow. This Tokyo GT turf was installed over a 10mm E-Layer pad to provide shock absorption and consistency throughout the field.

The STC Awards is a member program designed to honor members who help to promote the association's values and advance the synthetic turf industry.

For more information on the STC Awards, please visit http://www.syntheticturfcouncil.org/awards. Nominations for the seventh Annual STC Awards will open in Q1 2024.

About AstroTurf

For athletes and sports enthusiasts, AstroTurf has revolutionized the game. The brand offers advanced, multi-sport, and specialized synthetic turf systems equipped with proprietary engineered technologies. A growing number of high schools, colleges, professional sports teams, and municipalities are choosing AstroTurf branded products for their premium quality, technical superiority, and safety. For more information , visit astroturf.com

About the Synthetic Turf Council (STC)

The Synthetic Turf Council (STC) is a 501(c)6 non-profit trade association serving the synthetic turf industry. Its mission is to lead, educate and advocate for the synthetic turf industry. Founded in 2003, the STC assists buyers and end users with the selection, use and maintenance of synthetic turf systems in sports field, golf, municipal parks, airports, landscape and residential applications. It is a resource for current, credible, and independent research on the safety and environmental impact of synthetic turf, as well as technical guidance on the selection, installation, maintenance, and environmentally responsible disposal of synthetic turf. Membership includes builders, landscape architects, testing labs, maintenance providers, manufacturers, suppliers, installation contractors, infill material suppliers and other specialty service companies.

Media Contact:

