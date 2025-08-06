Synthos Chemical Plant Counts on Penetron for Impermeable Concrete

The expansion of the Synthos chemical production plant in Oświęcim, Poland, was completed in January 2025. The added capacity enables the company to meet growing market demand for its vinyl/acrylic dispersions and adhesive products. PENETRON ADMIX SB, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, was specified to protect the facility's concrete structures against chemical attack.
ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The expansion of the Synthos chemical production plant in Oświęcim, Poland, was completed in January 2025. The added capacity enables the company to meet growing market demand for its vinyl/acrylic dispersions and adhesive products. PENETRON ADMIX SB, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, was specified to protect the facility's concrete structures against chemical attack.
Headquartered in Oświęcim, a city of around 38,000 situated on the Soła River in Southern Poland, Synthos is one of the country's largest producers of chemical raw materials. The company manufactures synthetic rubber and latex, styrene plastics, and vinyl and acrylic dispersions. Its product portfolio also includes styrene-butadiene rubbers, polystyrene plastic, adhesives, ethylbenzene, high styrene rubbers, and nitrile butadiene rubbers.
"Synthos was the first European producer of synthetic rubbers, commonly used in automobile tires, wetsuits, balloons, PPE, shoe soles, and rubber bands," explains Dariusz Samcik, Director of Penetron Polska. "The company's other products are used in construction, chemicals, furnishing, paper, food, rubber, textiles, cosmetics, automotives, packaging, paint, just to name a few."
PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, was specified to protect the Oświęcim plant's concrete foundation slabs and manufacturing shop floors against chemical attack from the aggressive compounds used to produce the range of Synthos vinyl/acrylic dispersions and adhesive products.
PENETRON ADMIX becomes an integral part of the concrete after mixing during batching. The active ingredients in the admixture generate a non-soluble crystalline formation throughout the pores and capillary tracts of the concrete. The entire concrete matrix is now impermeable, preventing penetration of groundwater and moisture from any direction for the entire service life of the concrete.
"The self-healing capability of PENETRON ADMIX-treated concrete ensures the long-term durability of the new production lines," adds Dariusz Samcik. "Even after constant exposure to the chemicals used at the Oświęcim plant, the need for any future concrete-related maintenance is now virtually eliminated."
The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.
For more information on PENETRON crystalline technology solutions, please visit http://www.penetron.com, email: [email protected] or contact our Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.
