Synthos Chemical Plant Counts on Penetron for Impermeable Concrete

The self-healing capability of PENETRON ADMIX-treated concrete ensures the long-term durability of the new production lines. Even after constant exposure to the chemicals used at the Oświęcim plant, the need for any future concrete-related maintenance is now virtually eliminated. Post this

"Synthos was the first European producer of synthetic rubbers, commonly used in automobile tires, wetsuits, balloons, PPE, shoe soles, and rubber bands," explains Dariusz Samcik, Director of Penetron Polska. "The company's other products are used in construction, chemicals, furnishing, paper, food, rubber, textiles, cosmetics, automotives, packaging, paint, just to name a few."

PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, was specified to protect the Oświęcim plant's concrete foundation slabs and manufacturing shop floors against chemical attack from the aggressive compounds used to produce the range of Synthos vinyl/acrylic dispersions and adhesive products.

PENETRON ADMIX becomes an integral part of the concrete after mixing during batching. The active ingredients in the admixture generate a non-soluble crystalline formation throughout the pores and capillary tracts of the concrete. The entire concrete matrix is now impermeable, preventing penetration of groundwater and moisture from any direction for the entire service life of the concrete.

"The self-healing capability of PENETRON ADMIX-treated concrete ensures the long-term durability of the new production lines," adds Dariusz Samcik. "Even after constant exposure to the chemicals used at the Oświęcim plant, the need for any future concrete-related maintenance is now virtually eliminated."

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on PENETRON crystalline technology solutions, please visit http://www.penetron.com, email: [email protected] or contact our Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

Media Contact

Corporate Relations, The Penetron Group, 631-941-9700, [email protected], www.penetron.com

SOURCE The Penetron Group