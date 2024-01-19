Synup Announces the Acquisition of Clientjoy to Expand its Business Suite for Agency Partners

Synup, a leading provider of local listings, review management, and social media marketing solutions, today announced the acquisition of Clientjoy, an all-in-one tool for freelancers and agencies. Synup aims to expand its business suite for agency and reseller clients with the acquisition.

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Synup, a leading provider of local listings, review management, and social media marketing solutions, today announced the acquisition of Clientjoy, an all-in-one tool for freelancers and agencies. With the acquisition, Synup aims to expand its business suite for agency and reseller clients.

Founded in 2020, Clientjoy has helped over 16,000 clients across 90 countries. A multi-functional tool for agencies and freelancers alike, the platform offers CRM capabilities, docu-signing, invoicing, and more. With Clientjoy, users can manage their entire client life cycle on one platform.

"We're thrilled to announce our first major acquisition," said Ashwin Ramesh, founder and CEO of Synup. "This acquisition isn't just about growth; it's about expanding our capabilities and delivering value to our partners."

The Synup platform has been well-loved by agencies since its inception in 2014. An essential tool for multi-location management, the platform is renowned for its listings management, reputation management, store locator, and social media management capabilities.

The acquisition heralds the company's dedication to its agency and reseller clients. In building out its agency business suite, the platform reasserts itself as an essential component of the agency toolkit.

"We're excited to be joining the Synup team," stated Yash Shah, co-founder and CEO of Clientjoy. "I started Clientjoy with the vision of making life easier for agencies with a streamlined tool and Synup shares that same crucial vision."

The collaboration marks a new frontier for B2B SaaS companies. While being an all-in-one solution is a common phrase thrown around in the industry, Synup is taking steps to embody that ideal.

"We're redefining industry standards with this addition," stated Ramesh. "We'll be integrating Clientjoy's features into our existing offering throughout Q1, and I'm thrilled to announce all of the exciting changes to come."

Clientjoy is looking forward to the collaboration opportunities, too. With key members joining the Synup team, including co-founder and CPO Anupama Panchal, the offerings only stand to improve.

About the acquisition, Clientjoy co-founder and CPO Anupama Panchal said: "With this move, we aren't just selling to the highest bidder. We chose Synup for their dedication and excitement about providing integrated marketing solutions for multi-location brands. As former agency owners, Yash and I are more than familiar with the struggles of the other side of the coin. We feel that Ashwin and the Synup team truly understand the needs of their customers; we couldn't be happier with our choice."

Besides the acquisition and joining of the two companies' teams, they're making no immediate announcements about the enhanced offerings. Following the announcement and joining of the two platforms, they're planning to roll out more capabilities for all of their clients.

About Synup:

Synup is a global leader in listings, reputation, and social media management solutions, helping businesses across various industries streamline their online presence and customer interactions. Synup's innovative platform combines advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, with intuitive user interfaces, enabling businesses to manage their listings, respond to reviews, and engage with customers effortlessly. With a commitment to customer success, Synup continues to drive digital transformation for businesses worldwide.

Its social arm, Synup Social, is an industry-leading social media management platform that enables businesses and digital agencies to optimize their social media presence. With a variety of innovative features and user-friendly interfaces, Synup Social empowers users to streamline their social media strategies, engage their audience, and generate significant results.

Media Contact

Madeleine Johnson, Synup, 1 3123505155, madeleine.johnson@synup.com, Synup.com

Twitter

SOURCE Synup