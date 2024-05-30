Synup Builds Ease Into Customer Workflows With Newly Launched Managed Services And Mailparse Integration

Our new managed services offering is essential for businesses to improve search visibility and attract qualified leads. By targeting high-value directories, we drive more relevant traffic to our customers' websites and help them effectively connect with potential customers Post this

Ashwin Ramesh, Founder and CEO of Synup, commented: "Our new managed services offering is a game-changer for businesses looking to improve their search visibility and attract qualified leads. By targeting high-value directories, we can drive more relevant traffic to our customers' websites and help them connect with potential customers more effectively."

As of this year, Synup's platform integrates with 70+ directories and listings websites, empowering users from any and all industries to list and promote their businesses on industry-specific sites. The managed services launch removes any friction from the listings process, transferring the onus away from the client team. Instead, listings experts at Synup facilitate the submissions process, removing friction from the onboarding process and ensuring that clients maximize their results with the platform.

Building on its mission to manufacture ease into customer workflows, the company's major new integration, Mailparse, is revolutionary in the world of CRM integrations. The new Mailparse feature facilitates feedback acquisition by automating the extraction of customer details from emails sent by legacy CRMs and payment applications. Businesses can now forward customer-related emails to Synup, where the system will automatically identify, map, and extract essential customer information, integrating it seamlessly into a review campaign.

Vinod Sankar, CTO of Synup, stated: "Mailparse simplifies the feedback collection process for businesses, eliminating the need for advanced CRM systems. This feature streamlines customer engagement and makes it easier for businesses to gather valuable feedback."

As a major voice in the reputation management industry, the company continually strives to make review collection, management, and analysis as easy as possible. With the introduction of Mailparse, Synup users will enjoy a frictionless review management workflow.

As Synup continues to pioneer advancements in digital marketing solutions, the company looks forward to inviting even more ease into its customers' workflows with upcoming additions and product improvements. These future enhancements are aimed at further supporting customers and cementing Synup's role as a key player in the industry.

About Synup

Synup is a global leader in listings, reputation, and social media management solutions, helping businesses across various industries streamline their online presence and customer interactions. Synup's innovative platform combines advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, with intuitive user interfaces, enabling businesses to manage their listings, respond to reviews, and engage with customers effortlessly. With a commitment to customer success, Synup continues to drive digital transformation for businesses worldwide.

Its social arm, Synup Social, is an industry-leading social media management platform that enables businesses and digital agencies to optimize their social media presence. With a variety of innovative features and user-friendly interfaces, Synup Social empowers users to streamline their social media strategies, engage their audience, and generate significant results.

