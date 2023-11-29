Synup Combats Unwanted Google Business Profile Updates With New SECURE Feature

With SECURE, Synup provides a much-needed shield against digital vandalism, ensuring that their clients' online profiles reflect accurate and reliable information. That peace of mind is why agencies and brands continue to partner with them. Post this

Recognizing the challenge, especially for multi-location businesses that can suffer from up to thousands of user-generated profile edits, SECURE is the obvious solution. Powered by AI, it automatically identifies and rejects suspected profile modifications, ensuring that profiles are only changed by authorized users. By filtering out potentially harmful changes, SECURE frees up time for businesses to focus on core marketing activities instead of chasing minor profile edits.

"Our focus has always been to empower businesses in the digital landscape. For us, that means freeing up time on small, necessary tasks, taking the mental burden off of our clients and partners," stated Ashwin Ramesh, Founder and CEO of Synup. "With SECURE, we're providing a much-needed shield against digital vandalism, ensuring that our clients' online profiles reflect accurate and reliable information. That peace of mind is why agencies and brands continue to partner with us."

Synup continues to explore various avenues for adding value to its partners' digital journeys. Between SECURE and the integration of six new directories this month, the company continues to innovate ahead of the competition.

Synup's CTO, Vinod Sankar, commented: "Our goal is to make digital profile management something that doesn't require a second thought. We're prioritizing rollouts that help our partners manage their online presence in a stress-free way. In everything we do, we're reaffirming our commitment to offering comprehensive, global solutions."

The latest offerings are a part of the company's ongoing efforts to provide cutting-edge solutions to the ever-evolving challenges in the digital marketing arena, empowering its customers to reimagine the way they manage their local online presence.

About Synup:

Synup is a global leader in listings, reputation, and social media management solutions, helping businesses across various industries streamline their online presence and customer interactions. Synup's innovative platform combines advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, with intuitive user interfaces, enabling businesses to manage their listings, respond to reviews, and engage with customers effortlessly. With a commitment to customer success, Synup continues to drive digital transformation for businesses worldwide.

Its social arm, Synup Social, is an industry-leading social media management platform that enables businesses and digital agencies to optimize their social media presence. With various innovative features and user-friendly interfaces, Synup Social empowers users to streamline their social media strategies, engage their audience, and generate significant results.

