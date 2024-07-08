Synup Debuts Hyper-Local Performance Indicator With New Local Rank Grid

Grid-rank technology is one of the biggest local marketing innovations in recent years. Essentially, the software displays a business's search engine rankings across a designated geographic area. When it comes to understanding local search visibility and performance, grid-rankers are unmatched in their efficacy.

NEW YORK, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Synup, a leading provider of local listings, review management and social media marketing solutions, today announced a major addition to their leading local marketing management platform. Following their acquisition of OptimoRank, Synup is debuting their Local Rank Grid that empowers users to understand local performance with astounding accuracy. This addition is part of the company's commitment to making local marketing easy for clients and partners alike.

The goal of the grid-ranking technology: remove blind spots in local performance. Traditional local search insights provide a vague understanding of performance, but many businesses struggle to understand how their search visibility varies across neighborhoods or regions in their targeted area. This lack of granular insights lends itself to missed opportunities in local marketing. The grid-ranking software makes local impact digestible on a hyper-specific level.

"At this point, we're focused on building out our platform in a way that makes a noticeable difference in our partners' workflows," said Ashwin Ramesh, Founder and CEO at Synup. "Local marketing is a tough niche; we want to lend our expertise to everyone who uses our product to ensure they meet their visibility and revenue goals."

With hyper-local information on where businesses are appearing in local search, users can focus their efforts on areas where they see less traction. A grid ranker allows users to tailor their marketing efforts to specific areas, speaking directly to the needs and interests of each unique local demographic.

The grid reporting tool is currently being rolled out to Synup customers.

"Every neighborhood has its own local flavor; its own preferences and unique set of demographics," stated Vinod Sankar, Synup's CTO. "As we further develop our product, we're focusing on tools that give users hyper-local control. Whether it's a campaign or local search rankings, local businesses need these insights to reach their customers wherever they are."

With this development, Synup continues to pioneer advancements in digital marketing solutions. The company looks forward to introducing even more features in 2024 to further support customers and cement Synup's role as a key player in the local marketing industry.

For more information about Synup and its services, please visit https://www.synup.com

About Synup:

Synup is a global leader in listings, reputation, and social media management solutions, helping businesses across various industries streamline their online presence and customer interactions. Synup's innovative platform combines advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, with intuitive user interfaces, enabling businesses to manage their listings, respond to reviews, and engage with customers effortlessly. With a commitment to customer success, Synup continues to drive digital transformation for businesses worldwide.

Its social arm, Synup Social, is an industry-leading social media management platform that enables businesses and digital agencies to optimize their social media presence. With a variety of innovative features and user-friendly interfaces, Synup Social empowers users to streamline their social media strategies, engage their audience, and generate significant results.

